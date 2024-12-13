Uganda: Museveni Urges Muslims to Engage in Government Programs to Fight Poverty

President Museveni has advised Muslims in Uganda to actively participate in all government initiatives designed to lift people out of poverty.

He emphasized that Muslims must directly engage in the money economy to ensure they can adequately support their families.

These remarks were delivered by Vice President Jesca Alupo, who represented him at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) 52nd anniversary celebrations.

Museveni highlighted various government programs, including Emyooga and the Parish Development Model (PDM), which are aimed at eradicating poverty.

He called on Muslims to take advantage of these initiatives for their own benefit.

"Government has implemented several programs like Emyooga and the PDM to help people overcome poverty. It is up to you to actively participate in these programs so they can benefit you," Museveni said in a statement read by his Vice.

The President also noted that 38% of households in Uganda are still outside the money economy, operating in a subsistence economy. He urged them to transition into the money economy to achieve financial stability.

Meanwhile, Mufti Shaban Mubaje reflected on the achievements of Islam in Uganda over the past 52 years.

He expressed gratitude to former President Idi Amin for donating land where the UMSC headquarters now stand, which has been instrumental in uniting the Muslim community.

Mufti Mubaje, who also marked 24 years as Mufti of Uganda, highlighted the progress made under his leadership, including advancements in education, the construction of mosques, and other developmental projects.

UMSC has also launched a ten year strategic plan that will include the planting of two million trees among others.

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council was established in 1972 under the leadership of Idi Amin Dada. Over the years, it has made significant contributions to the Muslim community, particularly in promoting education and religious infrastructure development.