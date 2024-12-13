Angola: Over 1,000 Cases of Sexual Violence Against Minors Registered

Luanda — A total of 1023 cases of sexual violence against minors were registered in 12 provinces of Angola between 2021 and 2024, the Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSMJ) announced Thursday.

According to the institution's website, the data was made public during the 9th ordinary session of the Superior Council of the Judiciary held on Wednesday in the country's capital, Luanda.

It states that 16 cases were registered in the province of Cuando Cubango, Lunda Sul (30), Huambo and Bengo (41 each), Bié (54), Cabinda (59), Cunene (63), Namibe (64), Cuanza Norte (81), Lunda Norte (90), Malanje (189) and Cuanza Sul (210).

The data are the result of reports drawn up after inspections carried out in the district courts of the respective regions.

In order to improve the performance of the Courts of Common Jurisdiction in dealing with cases of sexual violence against minors, the Plenary of the CSMJ decided to carry out training activities for judges and judicial personnel and to improve the working conditions of judicial inspectors.

The CSMJ also decided to create conditions for the appointment of advisors to the judges of all lower courts in the country.