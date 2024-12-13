Angola: Over 1,000 Cases of Sexual Violence Against Minors Registered

12 December 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A total of 1023 cases of sexual violence against minors were registered in 12 provinces of Angola between 2021 and 2024, the Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSMJ) announced Thursday.

According to the institution's website, the data was made public during the 9th ordinary session of the Superior Council of the Judiciary held on Wednesday in the country's capital, Luanda.

It states that 16 cases were registered in the province of Cuando Cubango, Lunda Sul (30), Huambo and Bengo (41 each), Bié (54), Cabinda (59), Cunene (63), Namibe (64), Cuanza Norte (81), Lunda Norte (90), Malanje (189) and Cuanza Sul (210).

The data are the result of reports drawn up after inspections carried out in the district courts of the respective regions.

In order to improve the performance of the Courts of Common Jurisdiction in dealing with cases of sexual violence against minors, the Plenary of the CSMJ decided to carry out training activities for judges and judicial personnel and to improve the working conditions of judicial inspectors.

The CSMJ also decided to create conditions for the appointment of advisors to the judges of all lower courts in the country. LDN/SC/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.