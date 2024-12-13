Liberia: Boakai's 11 Months of Tension, Chaos

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai was propelled to power, having defeated then President George Weah in last year's epochal election, on the mantra of rescuing the nation from the former regime he claimed lacked the wherewithal to thrust the country on a positive trajectory, accusing his predecessor of not showing leadership and that the country was barely on auto-pilot. He promised to restore sanctity through the rule of law and transformation through different governance programs the Weah government failed to initial. But 11 months under his presidency, the very country is clutched by tension chaos and confusion which are considered as elements of potential full-scale conflict. The New Republic digs deep into Boakai's leadership flip-flops.

The peace, unity and security of the country are somewhat tenuous under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's eleven months' leadership, both ordinary Liberians and security experts are expressing, leaving them to ponder over what lies ahead.

The nation has witnessed spate of unimaginable chaos and commotion in different shape and form over the last 11 months, since the President assumed office, the latest being the chaos on Capitol Hill regarding the removal of House Speaker Fonati Koffa, which the President has legitimized.

These long-running tension-brewing occurrences are considered complete flip-flop of the President's avowed commitment to reset the button, to make use of the rule of law and available governance tools germane to tackling the ills he said the Weah government was careless about.

Brouhaha during formation of government

The country first began experiencing the taste of tension and confusion during the formative stage of the President government, which lasted many months, when names of appointees started disappearing after being announced publicly. Some of those earlier appointed by the President and officially announced got the shock of their lives when the table later turned and they could not trace their names any longer on the Executive Mansion website, and even persistent inquiries proved futile.

About two to three appointed officials who appeared for confirmation hearing at the Senate had to be turned back when it became clear that their names were not forwarded for confirmation.

The situation, very abnormal because the concerned individuals were not alerted or informed of the withdrawal of their names, did not only draw public attention and criticism of the President, but fueled tension in the country.

Fingers were pointed at few officials at the Executive Mansion as masterminds of the confusingly embarrassing situation which many considered as litmus test to President Boakai's leadership ability.

A former deputy director at the Liberia Broadcasting System during the George Weah regime who was appointed to the Defense Ministry as Assistant Minister for Public Affairs and confirmed by the Senate could not take seat after his name was withdrawn for unexplained official reasons, though sources hinted it is due to his association with the former regime.

Similar tension and confusion marred the Liberia Broadcasting System when the first batch of appointments to various positions was butchered last minute to the time in favor of other apparent loyalists.

The back and forth disappearing of names from official lists of appointments, according to some Liberians, signaled a trend of tension that could come later to hunt the government and the country. Besides, many suggested the President was not in the know of the situation, which others argued was fully aware of what was happening under his watch as head of state.

At an official gathering at the Executive Mansion, the Liberian leader confessed to the fact he did not know some of those who had been appointed to positions in his government; an indication that people around him stirred that stained his administration, as a man who came to right to wrong.

Assets Recovery process

Another tension-prone situation that characterized President Boakai's time office is the setting up an Asset Recovery Term charged with the task of retrieving all government assets in and out of Liberia.

While the President was praised for such an important milestone, the appointments of people deemed to have political alignment with the government stained the process and sparked serious national tension and confusion.

The composition of the Asset Recovery Task Force was described as a shady initiative intended to witch-hunt and target political opponents.

The height of the confusion that marred the appointments of individuals with link to the government came to light when the taskforce began official work few weeks later, set up road block in the Sinkor belt, stopping and impounding vehicles of former officials including the taxi cabs belonging to the Gracious Ride group.

Former Police Inspector General Patrick Sudue and his family had to be assisted by someone to get to his destination after they were subjected to disgrace and utter embarrassment when his vehicle was stopped and subsequently parked by the Asset Taskforce then led by Emmanuel Gongue of the Economic Freedom Fighters Party which aligned with the Unity Party during the election that brought President Boakai to power.

The uncharacteristic manner and form the Taskforce went about the exercise - stopping and impounding vehicles in such manner - further widened tension and confusion, leaving citizens gasping for answers.

Tension remains as the Supreme Court of Liberia is yet to make a determination into the matter - certifying the ownership aspect of Gracious Ride, and whether it obtained the vehicles legitimately.

Dismissal of Weah-team of Employees

The country is also reeling from another tension and confusion-ridden situation necessitated by the mass dismissals of thousands of Liberians from various ministries and agencies under the guise of transforming and purifying the system.

On April 1, 2024, the nation sank into the cesspool of confusion when the government, through the different arrangements and without prior knowledge, stopped the concerned employees from accessing their various workplaces because they were not official government employees as the Civil Service Agency arrangement.

At the Executive Mansion, some of the concerned employees were reportedly taken aback when assigned EPS officers stopped them at the gate and even subjected to a check of name on a prepared list from the Human Resource Department.

Some of the affected employees who did not take the situation lightly attempted causing confusion but were quieted down by officials of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), with a promise to intervene in the matter.

While ordinary affected employees may have overcome the situation, tension to continue to simmer within the ranks and file of dismissed officers of the EPS.

It can be recalled that dismissed EPS officers staged street protest at some point in time in demand of their benefits and against what they called illegal termination of their employment status.

On October 16, Monrovia descended into chaos when dismissed officers of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) staged a protest, demanding the Liberian government settle their outstanding benefits.

The protest by the former elite VIP officers created panic among bystanders, commuters, and local residents. The demonstration also obstructed government employees from accessing the Ministry of Justice offices and the compound.

The protesting officers, numbering over 200, barricaded the entire perimeter of the ministry, setting up roadblocks on the three streets leading to the building. Their actions demonstrated a firm resolve to press the Unity Party administration to settle their long-delayed benefits.

In an effort to defuse the situation, Justice Minister and Attorney-General Cllr. Oswald Tweh invited the leadership of the protesting group into a brief meeting inside the ministry's conference room.

However, when the leaders returned to relay the government's assurances, the crowd of dismissed officers rejected the proposal, expressing deep dissatisfaction.

"We are not moving unless our benefits are paid; it has been too long," one ex-officer declared, capturing the general sentiment of frustration among the protesters.

Denial of former President Weah

A serious situation of conflict was witnessed in the early days of the Boakai administration during the denial of former President Weah from using the newly constructed VIP Lounge at the Roberts International Airport (RIA). Ex-President Weah built the state-of-the-art VIP Lounge.

The VIP Lounge, named in honor of former First Lady, Clar Marie Weah, was dedicated by the former President few days to the Inauguration of President Boakai on January 22, 2024.

"We were advised to proceed through the regular terminal for security checks and return to the VIP lounge once immigration officers arrived. Hereafter, I told the protocol officers at the Airport to leave it, and that we would use the ordinary terminal to go," said Lenn Eugene Nagbe, the former President Chief of Office Staff.

He stated that there were informed, after inquiring with protocol officers, that only the VIP lounge was available, but no immigration officers were present.

Weah's denial of the VIP Lounge sparked national tension and confusion, with his supporters accusing the President of fomenting chaos in the country.

Other political pundits who weighed in on the matter also said the titles of "Former President" and "Former Vice President" hold a significant weight, embodying a legacy of service and leadership.

"Disrespect towards former officeholders, such as Former President George Weah and Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, should not set a precedent for how we treat all former Presidents and Vice Presidents," the political pundits observed.

According to them, despite personal opinions or disagreements, upholding a level of dignity and decorum towards these titles is crucial for the integrity of our democratic institutions.

The Liberian government, in what citizens considered as pursuit of autocratic tendencies and conflict, deployed officers of the Armed Forces of Liberia to the RIA at the time supporters of the former President had gone to the airport to welcome him back to the country.

Clashes at CDC Headquarters

As if these events were less conflict-triggering, state security led by the Liberia National Police and Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency initiated another round of tension and confusion at the headquarters of the CDC.

Violence, on August 5, 2024, erupted at the CDC headquarters following an authorized raid by LDEA officers, allegedly in search of drugs.

The situated degenerated into stone throwing and teargasing between the police and supporters of CDC, causing chaos and leaving many people to panic as they fled in fear for their lives.

Many Liberians and former President George Weah expressed shock and dismay over what he termed as the police's decision to open fire on innocent civilians near his party's headquarters and in the surrounding areas, describing the police as a threat to peace.

He condemned the actions of the police, describing them as a threat to peace and a question mark over the UP-led administration's ability to govern effectively.

"The UP administration claims they know how to govern, but they are not exhibiting tolerance. Why open fire on innocent civilians? As early as 2 am, they started attacking," former President Weah stated.

"This is not good governance. We are a nation of rule and law. This needs to stop. We demand answers."

However, the Government, in a statement, said the situation erupted from resistance mounted by CDC supporters when LDEA officers went to execute a search and seizure warrant at an identified property in the Small-Town Community.

The LDEA personnel, however, pulled out of the community and the National Police were able to swiftly intervene to restore law and order, the government said.

Developments on Capitol Hill

In addition to the already-troubling developments is the ongoing contention at the House of Representatives - the removal of Speaker saga - which reached its crescendo Monday when police officers evaded the premises, terrorized and brutalized some members of the House against the illegal removal of the Speaker.

The country has been in the throes of tension and chaos since October 17 when group of lawmakers who had signed a resolution and allegedly bribed attempted removing the Speaker while he was away with the President in Rome, Italy.

The group seeking Speaker Koffa's removal, now in majority, has refused to sit under his gavel and in contravention of every standing rules and law went ahead with the election of another Speaker while the old Speaker is still in office.

The tenuousness of the situation is said to be the blatant refusal of the so-called majority bloc to honor and adhere to the ruling of the Supreme Court that "anything contrary to Articles 49 and 33 is ultra vires, meaning is beyond the law.

Instead of finding solution to the problem which many said has the proclivity to undermine Liberia's peace and security and even evoke serious conflict, the Executive Branch of government has been siding with the anti-Koffa group.

As clear demonstration of support for the Anti-Koffa bloc, members of the executive branch appeared before the Majority Bloc meeting in the Joint Chambers of the Building, and on Monday, invited officials also from the Executive appeared for budget hearing despite various warnings and calls from the legitimate Speaker Koffa.

While some members of the pro-Koffa Bloc tried to stop the appearance of the concerned officials, armed and batons-carrying officers of the Police Support Unit (PSU) stormed the Capitol, entered the Building and brutalized people who stood in the way of the budget hearing process.

Some of the affected lawmakers and staffers were seriously injured on their heads and other body parts and were rushed to the hospital for treatments.

These are scaring developments, according to Liberians, that have run contrary to President promises and commitments to ushering a new era of development, transformation, peace and security.

"What is happening is a replay of events of the Taylor and Doe's autocratic regimes where the rule of law was compromised, citizens' rights tampered with and police became agents of brutality," stated Paul C. Boe of Clara Town, who said he did not support any of the candidate during the election because he does not trust politicians.

He frowned on the government and President Boakai for allegedly instigating tension and chaos in the country, instead placing focus on the most important priorities in line with his vows to Liberians.

"I am sure those who voted for him and the Unity Party Rescue Train may now be regretting why they did because of the terribly troubling events, mainly the situation on Capitol Hill," Boe continued.

Ma Cecelia Kpadeh, weighing in on the issue, expressed disappointment in the President for taking side in the issue at bar, saying his action is endangering the country far more he might think or imagine.

Several Liberians who commented on the matter believed the country is teetering on the brink of confusion and that it may not take any much longer the unthinkable happens. According to them, President Boakai's eleven months in office are characteristic of utter tension, chaos and conflict.