Namibia: More Than 400 Test Positive for HIV At Oshikoto

Out of 36 976 people tested for HIV in the Oshikoto region between 1 January and 31 October this year, 449 tested positive.

This was revealed by health expert Saara Uushona during the marking of World AIDS Day in Windhoek on Thursday. She added that, out of the 449 people who tested positive, only 436 people have been linked to treatment.

Uushona said there are still challenges faced by people living with HIV such as stigma, the side effects of medical treatment and forgetfulness.

"Other challenges include the misunderstanding of antiretroviral therapy and mental health challenges, as well as social and economic challenges such as poverty and lack of support systems," Uushona said.

She also encouraged health workers to strengthen patient education and counselling, avail medication reminders and tools, carry out community education campaigns, and encourage the community to establish peer support groups.

"Involve the training of community-based leaders and faith-based leaders on issues related to gender-based violence," she added.

The observance of World AIDS Day was organised by a non-governmental organisation called Tonata (which translates to "open your eyes") with a march through the town of Omuthiya.

Tonata director Victoria Kamule said at the event that, for decades, the global HIV response has been defined by the courage of people living with HIV, communities and activists who have steadfastly fought for a fundamental truth.

According to Kamule the organisation provides health education, using a standardised toolkit called 'Positive Health and Dignity' with established support group structures at community level.

Tonata has 29 000 members in Namibia and psychosocial support that includes peer-to-peer counselling and motivation.

World AIDS Day is commemorated on 1 December to highlight the importance of upholding the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights, and foster inclusion of all communities.