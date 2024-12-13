Uganda: Newly Constructed Buffalo Wall Unveiled At Mgahinga National Park

The Ministry of Water and Environment, in collaboration with the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and the National Forestry Authority (NFA), has unveiled the newly constructed Buffalo Wall at Mgahinga National Park.

This initiative, under the Investing in Forests and Protected Areas for Climate-Smart Development (IFPA-CD) Project, aims to curb wildlife encroachment and mitigate the rising cases of human-wildlife conflict in the region.

The Buffalo Wall, funded by the World Bank, is a critical intervention designed to protect communities neighboring the park while promoting biodiversity conservation.

The project is spearheaded by the Forestry Sector Support Department (FSSD) within the Ministry of Water and Environment, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities.

During the unveiling, the IFPA-CD Project Steering Committee emphasized the wall's importance in fostering climate-smart development, noting it as a key milestone in ensuring sustainable coexistence between wildlife and humans while addressing pressing environmental challenges.

"The IFPA-CD Project, funded by the World Bank, is a comprehensive effort to promote sustainable management of forests and protected areas, increase revenue from forestry and wildlife conservation, and mitigate the environmental impact of refugee settlements. It targets seven national parks, four wildlife reserves, 28 central forest reserves, 16 refugee-hosting districts, and 14 additional districts across the Albertine Rift and West Nile regions," the Ministry of Water and Environment noted.

In addition to enhancing biodiversity conservation, the project focuses on supporting climate-smart initiatives and addressing the environmental strain caused by refugees in host communities.

The initiative is expected to strengthen Uganda's resilience to climate change while boosting economic opportunities tied to forestry and wildlife tourism.

As the Buffalo Wall becomes operational, local communities and authorities are optimistic about its potential to reduce human-wildlife conflicts, a longstanding issue in areas adjacent to Mgahinga National Park.

The wall symbolizes a collaborative effort to ensure both community safety and the conservation of Uganda's unique biodiversity.