Rwanda: Inside Reforms in Employees' Recruitment for Basic Education Schools

A new Prime Minister's order has introduced a transformative statute governing the recruitment and management of employees in basic education schools.

These reforms apply to public and government-subsidized institutions, covering pre-primary, primary, general secondary, professional education, and technical and vocational training schools from level one to level five.

ALSO READ: Five pressing issues Rwandan educators need urgently resolved

Under the new directive, the recruitment of headteachers and deputy headteachers will now be centralized under the Ministry of Education.

Previously, these roles were filled at the district level.

The Minister of Education Joseph Nsengimana emphasised that this change aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in the hiring process.

"Previously, we had a statute focusing only on teachers. The new statute covers all employees in basic education schools to ensure effective management of the schools," Nsengimana said.

The reform also opens the door for non-career teachers with relevant expertise in education to take on leadership roles as head teachers or deputies.

ALSO READ: REB announces teachers' recruitment exams

Expanded roles and responsibilities

The new statute introduces several additional positions, including accountants, secretaries for primary schools, nurses, educational psychologists, logisticians, career guidance counselors, and industrial liaison officers. These roles aim to improve school management and address gaps in providing quality education.

For instance, pre-primary and primary schools are now mandated to have headteachers, deputy headteachers, teachers, accountants, and educational psychologists.

ALSO READ: Over 12,000 teachers to be recruited

General secondary and technical institutions will require an expanded roster, including patrons or matrons, IT technicians, and laboratory staff, among others.

Streamlined recruitment processes

The recruitment process will leverage the electronic recruitment system managed by the Ministry of Public Service. The City of Kigali and districts are tasked with listing vacant positions and submitting them to the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry will then handle all subsequent steps, including advertising vacancies, shortlisting candidates, conducting examinations, and publishing results.

In government-subsidized schools, candidates for headteacher or deputy headteacher roles must be proposed by the school owner and approved by the Ministry of Education.

ALSO READ: Inside Rwf760 billion education budget in 2023/2024

Notably, no prior work experience is required for these leadership positions.

Accountant secretaries will also be introduced in primary schools to assist with financial and administrative duties. This change addresses a long-standing challenge where primary school headteachers were burdened with financial responsibilities, leaving less time for academic oversight.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Inside Rwanda's most overcrowded school

Gilberte Mukakalisa, headteacher of EP Indatwa in Gakenke District, expressed optimism: "We believe the addition of accountants will improve financial management, allowing school leaders more time to monitor teaching and learning operations."

Addressing psychological and career needs

The inclusion of educational psychologists and career guidance counselors is seen as a significant step forward. These professionals will help address behavioral issues, reduce school dropouts, and provide career guidance based on students' skills.

Benson Rukabu, National Coordinator of the Rwanda Education for All Coalition (REFAC), lauded the reforms. "Teachers couldn't fulfill all these duties, creating a gap in quality education.

ALSO READ: Peek into History : English as a new medium of instruction

These changes will improve education outcomes and help students prepare for the labor market," he said.

In-service teachers must now take an English proficiency exam every three years as English is the medium of instruction. Teachers who fail twice consecutively will face dismissal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Rwanda Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This measure seeks to uphold teaching standards and ensure effective communication in classrooms.

While the reforms are widely welcomed, stakeholders emphasize the need for adequate funding and swift implementation.

Gaspard Ntawangake, a secondary school teacher, highlighted the urgency of deploying psychologists and career counselors, noting that many teachers lack the expertise to address students' behavioral and career development needs.

Ntawangake added: "Students with psychological issues often face expulsion instead of receiving the help they need. Psychologists can provide targeted interventions, helping students stay in school and succeed."

These sweeping reforms aim to enhance the management, inclusivity, and overall quality of Rwanda's basic education system. By addressing staffing gaps and improving recruitment processes, the government hopes to produce graduates better equipped for the modern labor market.