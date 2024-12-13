Somalia: Somali Govt Forms Committee to Probe Ahmed Madobe's Militant Links

12 December 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali Council of Ministers, under the leadership of Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, announced the creation of a new investigative committee during their weekly meeting on Thursday.

The committee's mandate includes examining any connections between Ahmed Madobe, a suspect currently sought by judicial authorities, and his alleged involvement with militant groups, particularly Al-Shabab.

The formation of this committee comes in the wake of escalating security concerns in the region. Ahmed Madobe, who has been on the run, is accused of orchestrating attacks that have destabilized areas under government control.

The committee's investigation will focus on Madobe's role in the recent assault on Raskamboni, a strategic town in the Lower Juba region, which saw significant civilian displacement and loss of life.

Prime Minister Barre emphasized that the government's resolve to bring those responsible for such violence to justice is unwavering. "We will not tolerate acts of terror that undermine our nation's peace and stability," Barre stated during the meeting, highlighting the government's commitment to accountability.

The committee will comprise members from various governmental sectors including security, intelligence, and legal experts, ensuring a comprehensive investigation into Madobe's activities and networks. This initiative also aims to strengthen the judicial system's capacity to handle cases related to terrorism and insurgency.

The announcement has been met with cautious optimism by local leaders and international partners, who see this as a critical step towards addressing the long-standing challenge of militant groups operating within Somalia. However, skepticism remains about the effectiveness of such committees in the past, with calls for transparent and actionable outcomes from this new body.

As Somalia continues to grapple with internal security threats, this investigation could set a precedent for how the government tackles terrorism, with potential implications for peace and governance in the region.

