Sudan: Minister Information Discusses With UK Special Envoy Ways to Develop Sudan-UK Bilateral Relations

12 December 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — Minister of Culture and Information Khalid Al-Aiser discussed on Thursday with the UK Special Envoy to Sudan Richard Crowder the developments in Sudan in light of the repercussions of the current war, and the possibility of finding ways to halt the war and end the suffering of the Sudanese.

The Minister of Culture and Information said that he touched on with the British envoy the motivating aspects to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries in a way that serves the joint interests of their peoples.

Al-Aiser expressed his appreciation for Richard Crowder's visit to Sudan, noting the importance of continuing such efforts to open a new page in Sudan-Britain relations built on clear foundations.

