Zimbabwe: Tropical Cyclone Chido Likely to Affect Zimbabwe

12 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

Tropical cyclone Chido, which is still to the north-east of Madagascar, has intensified over the past 24 hours and might affect Zimbabwe.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) in conjunction with Department of Civil Protection have said the tropical cyclone is likely to cross into Zimbabwe on December 17.

The cyclone is expected to bring strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall of more than 70mm in 24 hours in parts of Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West, Harare and Midlands.

Floods, rock falls and mudflows are also expected.

The two departments said they will continue to monitor the cyclone and give regular updates.

The department urged the public to avoid open spaces and also encouraged them to secure their roofs.

