South Africa: Scandal Rocks Oxygen Plant Tender - South African News Briefs - December 13, 2024

Scandal Rocks Oxygen Plant Tender

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean MacPherson, has initiated an independent probe into the Independent Development Trust (IDT) following allegations of corruption surrounding an R800 million tender for installing oxygen plants in health facilities across South Africa, according to SABC News. Reports indicate that two companies awarded the tender lacked the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) approval. The investigation raised concerns about fraudulent documentation submitted by unqualified contractors and governance challenges within the IDT, compounded by an inquorate board.

Rubber Bullets Fired at Protesting Johannesburg Municipal Workers

Several City of Johannesburg employees, members of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), were injured when police used rubber bullets to disperse protests, reports SABC News. The workers, demanding a wage increase, had blocked roads in Braamfontein, including access routes to the M1 Highway, causing significant traffic disruptions. Samwu Deputy Regional Chairperson, Lebogang Ndawo, criticized the police for their actions, claiming the protesters were peaceful. Ndawo also accused councilors of prioritizing their own salary increments—reportedly R83,000 annually - while disregarding struggling municipal workers. Samwu has vowed to continue demonstrations until their demands are addressed.

Stricter Traffic Laws for Festive Season

The Western Cape Government has endorsed President Cyril Ramaphosa's signing of the National Road Traffic Amendment Bill as a key measure to boost road safety during the festive season, reports IOL. Isaac Sileku, the MEC for Mobility, described the legislation as a critical milestone in reducing road accidents and fatalities. The amended law introduces stricter rules for drivers and vehicles, enhanced enforcement mechanisms, and stiffer penalties for offenders. Sileku said that these measures safeguard lives as residents embark on holiday travels.

