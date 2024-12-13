South Africa: Gauteng Motorists Urged to Exercise Caution During Festive Season

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has appealed to all motorists and road users in the province to exercise caution and understanding on the roads, to reduce accidents and fatalities during the festive season.

Diale-Tlabela's call follows the launch of this year's national festive season road safety campaign, under the theme: "Every day without a Road Death - South Africa 2024".

This primarily places driver behaviour as the focus of this year's road safety campaign.

The campaign strategy is based on four pillars, including responsible driving; pedestrian safety; enforcement and education.

Diale-Tlabela said the festive period brings increased risks to public safety on the roads due to high traffic volumes, as people travel to various destinations within the province and across the country.

"As we enter the 2024 festive season, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport wishes to remind all public transport operators, commuters and all road users to play their part by being safe, considerate, and exercising caution while on the roads. We wish to remind all who will be travelling that road safety is everyone's responsibility," Diale-Tlabela said.

The MEC urged all road users, including drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians, to practice mutual respect and strict adherence to all warnings, rules and regulations.

She further condemned the acts of violence across all modes of public transport, including protests, strikes, shutdowns or any actions that will result in disruption of services that has a potential to adversely affect operators and commuters during this period.

"Traffic and law enforcement officials will be out in force throughout the province to ensure reckless and drunk driving is dealt with, and culprits face the full might of the law.

"Road safety is a collective responsibility that requires all of us to play our part in appreciating that the road is a shared space, and take responsibility for our actions. Think and drive to stay alive," Diale-Tlabela said.