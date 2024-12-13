South Africa: Tears of Joy As Flood-Damaged Kariega Bridge Reopened

Kariega residents could not hold back tears of joy when Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Mayor, Babalwa Lobishe, unveiled the newly refurbished Cuyler Bridge, which was damaged during the October floods that hit the Eastern Cape Province.

Unveiled this week, the R3.8 million refurbished bridge promises to bring relief to Kariega residents as an early Christmas gift, revitalising local economic activity, enhancing transportation, and reconnecting the communities which have been isolated by the disaster.

Speaking at the unveiling of the newly refurbished bridge, Lobishe said the successful reconstruction of Cuyler Bridge marks the triumphant completion of Phase 1 of the project.

Lobishe said the project has transitioned to Phase 2, focusing on enhancing the surrounding water management system, including clearing of the riverbank to restore natural flow, and cleaning the canal and drainage system to mitigate flood risks.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of the first project, as the closure of the bridge was negatively affecting the economic zone of the area. We wouldn't want businesses to be affected any further. As part of my 100 Days [in office] priorities, we are driving impactful, agile and quality infrastructural development to boost Kariega's growth," Lobishe said.

Lobishe announced that several key projects are underway, including the rebuilding of the Jubilee Canal and Gibbon Bridge in Kariega, all valued at approximately R6.2 million.

Lobishe said efforts to rebuild Kariega are accelerating rapidly. She highlighted the municipality's commitment to revitalising infrastructure in Kariega.

"The infrastructure projects underway are racing ahead of schedule, with the Jubilee Canal project significantly exceeding expectations. Moreover, the Matanzima Bridge, initially set to be completed in 24 months, is now scheduled for completion in just less than 10 months," Lobishe said.

The Mayor also warned residents against littering in rivers, storm water drains and canals, emphasising how littering negatively affects river overflows and contributes to floods during heavy rains.

Acting Director of Project Management, Sisanda Njanjula said the city is racing to complete the project before the festive season begins.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Following regular site inspections, we noted that the canal is closer to the community, posing a safety risk, particularly for children playing in the area. To mitigate this, contractors are working diligently, including on weekends," Njanjula said.

Kariega community member, Belinda Snam, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the municipality, especially the Mayor, for prioritising Kariega's development within her 100 Days initiative.

"We are thrilled to see our roads open. We will definitely enjoy our festive season," Snam said.