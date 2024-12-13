South Africa-Angola Elevate Bilateral Relations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised that increasing trade and investment between South Africa and Angola remains a top priority.

"Increasing trade and investment between the two countries remains our foremost objective. South Africa must become the destination of choice for Angolan goods, products and services, and vice versa," he said.

The President was delivering opening remarks during official talks with Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, on Thursday.

President Lourenço of the Republic of Angola is in South Africa on a State Visit at the invitation of President Ramaphosa.

The Heads of State are using the occasion to solidify relations between the two countries who share deep historical ties.

President Ramaphosa highlighted the decision to elevate the structured bilateral mechanism between South Africa and Angola from a Joint Commission of Cooperation to a Bi-National Commission (BNC), reflecting a deepening commitment to collaboration.

The inaugural BNC session will take place in Angola next year, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Angolan independence.

"Co-chairing this first session with you will be an honour, especially given that it will be during the 50th anniversary celebrations of Angolan independence."

The President underscored the strong economic ties between the two nations, noting the presence of 20 South African companies in Angola and their diversification into sectors beyond oil.

South African foreign direct investment (FDI) into Angola has been in a range of sectors such as financial services, IT, food and beverage, transportation, warehousing and tourism.

South Africa's Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) also has investment projects in Angola, namely in the Cabinda Oil Refinery and the Cabinda phosphate project.

"We want to see more Angolan companies in South Africa. Opportunities exist in infrastructure development, agriculture, construction, mining, financial services, telecoms and manufacturing, to name but a few," the President explained.

Collaboration in Economic Growth

The leaders discussed leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to drive industrialisation and trade.

President Ramaphosa also emphasised the potential for joint strategies in mineral beneficiation, particularly as global demand grows for critical minerals essential to the energy transition.

He highlighted Angola's Lobito Trans-Africa Corridor as a promising development for regional integration and trade.

"We see the African Continental Trade Agreement as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth, and we must take advantage of the system of preferential terms provided to signatories.

"As both Angola and South Africa strive to accelerate the pace of industrialisation, we need to build mutually complementary capabilities in manufacturing and value-addition of products," he said.

Commitment to Peace and Multilateralism

The leaders' discussions extended to shared efforts in promoting peace and security across the continent.

Angola's contributions to peacebuilding, particularly its role in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and initiatives like the Luanda Process were praised.

"We must continue to deepen our collaboration towards resolving the conflict in the Eastern DRC, the civil war in Sudan and the post-electoral crisis in Mozambique.

"Silencing the Guns across Africa is a necessary precondition for stability, economic growth and development. As African countries, we must be at the forefront of promoting the peaceful resolution of conflict, particularly at a time when the future of multilateralism is at stake," he said.

On the global stage, President Ramaphosa advocated for reforming international institutions, including the UN Security Council, to better represent the Global South. He reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to multilateralism, calling for respect for the United Nations Charter and international law.

Africa at the forefront

With South Africa having assumed the G20 Presidency, President Ramaphosa pledged to prioritise Africa's developmental goals, particularly those outlined in Agenda 2063.

According to the African Union, Agenda 2063 is Africa's development blueprint to achieve inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development over a 50-year period.

The President highlighted that South Africa will host the first G20 Summit on African soil in 2025, signalling a historic moment for the continent.

"Working with the African Union and fellow African countries will ensure that the issues of strategic importance to Africa and the Global South are highlighted."

The President further extended a warm welcome to President Lourenço and his delegation saying his visit marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

"Your presence here testifies to the strong ties of solidarity and friendship between our two countries."