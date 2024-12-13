South African, Angola Deepen Ties

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Angola, focusing on shared economic growth, continental integration and sustainable development.

Addressing a media briefing during the Angola State Visit on Thursday, President Ramaphosa said South Africa is keen to see more Angolan investors enter the South African economy.

"South Africa looks forward to deepening its ties with Angola in the cause of mutually beneficial growth, continental economic integration and sustainable development," the President said.

President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of the Republic of Angola is in South Africa for a State Visit at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

President Ramaphosa conferred the Order of South Africa on President Lourenço, meaning he shall henceforth be honored as an esteemed member of the country's National Orders.

"The people of South Africa collectively salute President Lourenço on being conferred with this very high honor of the order of South Africa. I congratulate you for being honored in this manner by South Africa," President Ramaphosa said.

The two Heads of State will address a Business Forum later today. President Ramaphosa said this serves as a chance to connect Angolan and South African businesses and they look forward to participating.

"For our part as governments, we will be expanding on the structural economic reforms underway in both countries to improve the investment climate and business operating environment," President Ramaphosa said.

With respect to bilateral cooperation, President Ramaphosa said the two countries agreed on an audit of existing agreements and Memoranda of Understanding.

"Since formal diplomatic relations were established between Angola and South Africa, we have signed more than 44 agreements. They are at varying stages of implementation. This stock-take is necessary in the interests of strengthening the strategic partnership going forward," the President said.

With respect to collaboration on peace and security in the region and across Africa, President Ramaphosa commended President Lourenço for his efforts in mediating between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, as President of the International Conference on the Great Lakes, and as Facilitator of the Luanda Process.

The President said that South Africa and Angola are deeply troubled by the deteriorating situation in Sudan and the ensuing humanitarian crisis.

President Lourenço serves on the AU Presidential Ad-Hoc Committee for the Republic of Sudan.

"South Africa pledges its full support for all efforts to bring about an end to the conflict in Sudan. We are equally concerned at the post-electoral crisis in Mozambique and have agreed to work together to enable our region to better respond to peace and security challenges in Africa," the President said.

President Ramaphosa further congratulated President Lourenço on his re-election, highlighting that this has been a year of major elections across the continent, including in Angola and South Africa.

"We have a shared sense of optimism regarding the state of multiparty democracy in Africa, which has proven to be robust and in good health.

"We have commended SADC for supporting these democratic processes through election observer missions, as well as for providing valuable recommendations on electoral processes going forward," he said.