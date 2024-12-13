Nigeria: Foundation Donates Wheelchairs, Other Items to PWDs, Widows in Ibadan

The foundation call on affluent Nigerians to support vulnerable persons admist the economic situation.

A philanthropic organisation based in Ibadan, Oyo State's capital, has donated sewing machines, wheelchairs and foodstuffs to indigent population including some Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

Ayo Esan, the media assistant to the Care People Foundation's President, Paul Tioluwani-Lesekese, made this known in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

Mr Tioluwani-Lesekese urged affluent Nigerians to support vulnerable groups, including people with disabilities, motherless children, orphans, and widows, especially in the face of the socio-economic challenges confronting Nigerians.

The cleric made the appeal at the Care People Foundation's annual carnival for the less privileged.

"To get beans, you have to plant beans. The same with maize, you have to plant maize to get maize. To get mercy, you need to sow mercy," he was quoted as saying.

"So anyone believing in God for merciful intervention in any aspect of life must show mercy to the needy."

He said the carnival is aimed at "putting smiles on faces of people that are looked down on by many Nigerians."

"That is why our foundation has, despite the current economic challenge, provided wheel chairs, mattresses, foodstuffs, sewing machines and grinding machines to support the less privileged on a yearly basis during the December festive periods," he said.

Chairperson speaks

Abib Olamitoye, the Chairperson of the carnival, explained that the event, organised by Care People Foundation, aims to promote a culture of kindness, generosity, and benevolence towards the less privileged.

He said: "A lot of us are where we are today because at one stage or the other we got helpers. We can't be where we are today without the help of other people. The helpers are Angels of God."

He called on Nigerians to lend a helping hand to the foundation and others.

Ex-vice chancellor hails initiative

Meanwhile, a former Vice Chancellor of the Bell University, Ota, Ogun State, Isaac Adeyemi, said there is a need to support the vulnerable because the economic situation has exacerbated their challenges.

He expressed gratitude to the foundation for caring for the "neglected and unprotected children" despite the harsh economy.

He said whoever ensures that the less privileged people "smile at this festive period, would surely be rewarded by the Almighty God."