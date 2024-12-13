South Africa: Illegal Immigrants Amongst Suspects Arrested During Operation Heatwave - Tshwane

The multidisciplinary integrated team of Operation Heat Wave which was conducted on 12 December 2024 in the areas of Pretoria West put behind more than 160 suspects for various crimes such as employing illegal immigrants, possession of drugs, dealing in illicit and counterfeit goods, possession of dangerous weapon, including 134 illegal immigrants.

The operation which is part of the police initiatives to ensure more boots on the ground towards enhanced visibility is inclusive of other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders comprising of TMPD, Department of Traffic, Department of Home Affairs, Department of Agriculture, various components from City of Tshwane and private security companies.

The team led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner, Major General Fred Kekana and Tshwane Metro Police Chief Yolande seized suspected heroin drugs, illicit liquor, illicit cigarettes, counterfeit clothing and liquor from unlicensed liquor outlets. Fines to the value of approximately R136 600.00 were also issued for tempering with electricity, contravention of Road Traffic Act, Second-Hand Goods Act and contravention Notice of Fire Safety Regulation. One person was further arrested for bribery after he attempted to give the police money to evade arrest.

The police will continue to stamp the authority of the State during this festive season and beyond in ensuring that the people of Gauteng Province are and feel safe.

The public is continually encouraged to work together with the police in the fight against crime by reporting any criminal activities on the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111 or anonymously give tip-offs on MySAPS App which can be downloaded on any smartphone.