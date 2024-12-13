Nigeria: Food Security - NEC Urges States to Key Into Govt's Programme

NEC said the programme would expedite the attainment of targets of President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and the various aspirations of the respective state governments.

The National Economic Council (NEC) has urged state governments to key into the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU) programme to address the challenges of food security.

The council made the appeal after a presentation by Marion Moon, the Technical Assistant to the President on Agriculture, at its 147th meeting chaired by the Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She highlighted the strategy proposed by the unit to collaborate with sub-nationals in addressing food insecurity and unlocking Nigeria's agricultural potential across the country.

Ms Moon, who is also the Coordinator of PFSCU, said the priorities of the programme, especially in agri-business, would enhance delivery mechanisms.

She also said the programme would expedite the attainment of targets of President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and the various aspirations of the respective state governments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NEC also approved the request by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to seek a National Assembly amendment to its subsisting Act and provide an alternative funding source for the commission.

Earlier, Vice President Shettima said the economic seeds sown by the federal government by way of reforms and interventions in 2024 were already beginning to bear fruits.

He urged members of the council to brace up for 2025, taking into cognisance the extent to which the programmes, projects, and policies executed this year had influenced the course of the nation's economy.

Mr Shettima noted that it was not just the final meeting of the council for the year but a session to assess progress made so far in advancing the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

"Difficult decisions have been taken to redirect the course of our national economy, and the results are beginning to show.

"The recent report of a 3.46 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the third quarter of 2024 is a reassuring sign of the harvests ahead.

"This growth reflects not just numbers, but the collective efforts and sacrifices made by all stakeholders in this room," he said.

MrvShettima said the agenda of the NEC meeting included a presentation on the current state of the economy by the World Bank.

"This is a timely discussion as we approach what promises to be our season of harvest.

"The economic seeds we have sown throughout this year, through reforms and interventions, are beginning to bear fruit," he said.

He described the World Bank's HOPE Project, which focused on Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity, as a significant opportunity for Nigeria.

"This initiative promises to strengthen our basic education and primary healthcare systems, ensuring that we expand our human capital indices in ways that create lasting impacts.

"Through targeted strategies, we can address long-standing inequalities and position our workforce to compete in a rapidly evolving global economy," he further stated.

(NAN)