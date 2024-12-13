Morocco's Upper House First Vice-Speaker Holds Talks With GCC SG

Rabat — Morocco's First Vice-Speaker of the House of Councillors Abdelkader Salama held talks, in Rabat on Thursday, with the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, Salama emphasized the strong relations between Morocco and the Gulf States, based on solid foundations rooted in a shared history, authentic Islamic and Arab values and shared aspirations for the future, according to a press release from the Upper House.

He also underscored the firm political will of Moroccan and Gulf leaders to strengthen the overall strategic partnership between the two parties in all vital areas, whether political, economic, social, cultural or security-related, the same source added.

In this respect, the Upper House First Vice-Speaker hailed the historic and steadfast positions of the brotherly Gulf States in support of Morocco's territorial integrity and sovereignty over all its territory, explaining that this position reflects the strength of the strategic partnership and brotherly ties, as well as the converging positions and visions of the two parties regarding fundamental issues.

Salama reaffirmed the Kingdom's constant commitment to supporting the security and stability of the Gulf States in the face of the various regional challenges and threats.

The talks were also an opportunity for him to reiterate the Upper House's determination, as a constitutional parliamentary institution, to support the development of this exceptional partnership with the GCC, in line with the enlightened vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, to achieve shared aspirations for development and prosperity.

For his part, Al Budaiwi highlighted the outstanding relations between Morocco and the Gulf countries, as well as their strong momentum in all areas of common interest, voicing his wish that the forthcoming Morocco-Gulf countries strategic dialogue would help to enhance these relations to the level of the aspirations of the wise leaders of Morocco and the brotherly Gulf countries.

He also congratulated Morocco on its official award of the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Spain, expressing the full readiness of the GCC States to support the Kingdom at all levels in order to make this world venture a success.

The meeting was attended by Councillors Lahcen Haddad and Mohamed Salem Ben Massoud, as well as the Upper House's SG, El Assad Zerouali, and the Director of External Relations and Communication, Saad Ghazi.