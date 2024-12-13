Morocco's Govt Head Holds Talks With GCC Secretary General

12 December 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Morocco's Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch held talks, in Rabat on Thursday, with the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, who is on an official visit to Morocco.

During these talks, Akhannouch welcomed the strong foundations of the strategic partnership between Morocco and GCC, in line with the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and the leaders of the GCC countries, according to a press release from the Head of Government's department.

He also praised the GCC's firm positions and resolutions for the Moroccan Sahara and the Kingdom's territorial integrity, expressing the country's full solidarity, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, with the GCC countries in preserving their sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the Kingdom's readiness to take all measures to preserve the security and stability of the Arab Gulf region.

Discussions focused on the need to step up exchanges and meetings between Gulf and Moroccan investors, and to ensure greater involvement of Gulf sovereign wealth funds in promising sectors, such as renewable energies, the automotive industry, the digital economy, infrastructure and tourism, through the forthcoming Gulf-Morocco Investment Forum.

