Nigeria: Every Man I Have Been With Has Cheated - Tiwa Savage Reveals

Nigerian music icon Tiwa Savage has opened up about her perspective on infidelity in romantic relationships, revealing that cheating has never been a reason for her to end a relationship.

During a candid interview on The Receipts Podcast, the 44-year-old singer disclosed that every man she has been involved with has cheated on her, yet she has always chosen to forgive.

"I have been cheated on before. I found out and forgave every time," Savage said. "Every man I have ever been with has cheated, and I've never left them because of it. I've left for other reasons, but not because they cheated. Cheating is not my hill."

Savage, however, emphasised that disrespect is her ultimate deal-breaker.

She explained that lies surrounding infidelity, especially when others are aware of the betrayal, have caused her pain.

"What hurts is the lies about it though. Maybe other people had known and then I kind of felt stupid about it, or they've known for a long time or if it's close to home. The disrespect of it is why I could leave, but the actual act of it? I've never left a man cause of it," she said.

The award-winning singer revealed that her reasons for ending relationships have been varied, citing drug abuse, emotional neglect, ghosting, financial issues, and emotional abuse.

"I've left for so many other reasons like drug abuse or emotional abuse or being emotionally abused, being ghosted, stealing, and financial things. But that cheating thing, nah," Tiwa Savage added.

