Nigeria: Every Man I Have Been With Has Cheated - Tiwa Savage Reveals

13 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian music icon Tiwa Savage has opened up about her perspective on infidelity in romantic relationships, revealing that cheating has never been a reason for her to end a relationship.

During a candid interview on The Receipts Podcast, the 44-year-old singer disclosed that every man she has been involved with has cheated on her, yet she has always chosen to forgive.

"I have been cheated on before. I found out and forgave every time," Savage said. "Every man I have ever been with has cheated, and I've never left them because of it. I've left for other reasons, but not because they cheated. Cheating is not my hill."

Savage, however, emphasised that disrespect is her ultimate deal-breaker.

She explained that lies surrounding infidelity, especially when others are aware of the betrayal, have caused her pain.

"What hurts is the lies about it though. Maybe other people had known and then I kind of felt stupid about it, or they've known for a long time or if it's close to home. The disrespect of it is why I could leave, but the actual act of it? I've never left a man cause of it," she said.

The award-winning singer revealed that her reasons for ending relationships have been varied, citing drug abuse, emotional neglect, ghosting, financial issues, and emotional abuse.

"I've left for so many other reasons like drug abuse or emotional abuse or being emotionally abused, being ghosted, stealing, and financial things. But that cheating thing, nah," Tiwa Savage added.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.