Somalia's Ambassador to China Submits Her Credentials to President Xi Jinping

13 December 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

On Thursday, Somalia's Ambassador to China presented her credentials to President Xi Jinping in Beijing. This marks the official commencement of her ambassadorial duties.

Ambassador Hodan expressed gratitude to President Xi for the warm reception and emphasized her unwavering commitment to enhancing the strategic and traditional relationship between Somalia and China.

President Xi, in turn, welcomed the Ambassador and urged her to execute her ambassadorial role for the benefit of both Somalia and China. He wished the new Ambassador success in her endeavors to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between the two countries.

Dr. Hodan previously served as a university lecturer and research fellow at the Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University in China. Her impeccable background and expertise in the local language, traditions, and cultural setup are expected to provide an impetus to the deepening of Somalia-China bilateral relations.

China and Somalia have, in recent years, established strong ties in various sectors, primarily in the economy, diplomacy, security, and education.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

