Ghana: Fisherman Jailed 40 Years for Robbery, Rape

A Fisherman, Emmanuel Tetteh, who raped and robbed a woman in the presence of her two children at Banana Inn, Accra, has been sentenced to 40 years imprisonment in hard labour by the Accra Circuit Court.

Charged with robbery, Tetteh also known as 666, Escoba, Commetey, pleaded not guilty before the court presided by Mr Isaac Addo.

Tetteh is currently serving six years imprisonment for stealing money and a mobile phone. The phone, which had a tracking device, led to his arrest.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer said looking at the antecedent of the accused, the severest of sentence should be passed on him.

The prosecution called two witnesses while accused called his wife as a defence witness.

Chief Insp Lawer said that the complainant (name withheld) resides at Abolo Bridge, a suburb of Banana Inn, Accra, while accused now convict was a resident of Chorkor.

The prosecution said the complainant pointed out accused at an identification parade.

The court heard that on June 23, 2022, at about 6am, the complainant reported that she slept in her sofa at the hall and woke up around 3am.

Chief Insp Lawer stated that when the complainant woke up, she saw her sliding window together

with the burglar proof on the main door opened.

The court heard that the complainant thought it was her daughter who had left the door and window open, so she asked her (daughter) to close them only for accused to emerge from the bedroom with a knife pointed at her (complainant) throat.

Chief Insp Lawer said accused ordered complainant to hand over her Samsung Galaxy A12 mobile phone valued GH¢900.

According to prosecution, Tetteh fondled the complainant, and asked her to direct him to where she kept her money.

Chief Insp Lawer said the complainant led accused to the bedroom, where accused robbed her of GH¢2,090 together with unspecified amount of money at knife-point.

The court heard that after robbing the complainant of her money and mobile phone, Tetteh raped his victim.

"After raping her, he used the bed sheet beside her to clean his penis and bolted," prosecution said.

Chief Insp Lawer noted that Tetteh was involved in similar cases before the Adjabeng District Circuit Court 10 in Accra.--GNA