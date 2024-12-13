Nigerian Academy of Science President Proffers Solutions for Incessant Collapse of National Grid

Mr Sambo, a professor emeritus at the Faculty of Engineering and Environmental Designs, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, warned that the recent power outage in 17 states caused by bandits vandalising transmission towers in one state should never happen again.

The president-elect of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Abubakar Sambo, has advocated "regionalisation" of the Nigerian national grid as a solution to the frequent collapse of the critical infrastructure.

Mr Sambo preferred the solution on Thursday when he delivered the 12th convocation lecture of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, titled "The Optimum Utilization of Nigeria's Energy Resources for the Sustainable Growth and Development of the Nation."

Mr Sambo, a professor emeritus at the Faculty of Engineering and Environmental Designs, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, warned that the recent power outage in 17 states caused by bandits vandalising transmission towers in one state should never happen again.

To regionalise the grid, Mr Sambo said states should have their grids in establishing their electricity markets as provided by the Electricity Act 2023.

"All state grids can operate independently such that faults in one state will not affect other states", he said, adding that the state grids should be interconnected among contiguous states.

He also suggested that dispatchable power plants should be available in states and at strategic points along the national grid, saying that renewable energy power plants and small modular reactors are effective dispatchable power plants.

"The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), which TCN says is only 70 per cent completed and which enables real-time monitoring and control of the grid, allowing operators to detect faults, manage loads effectively and respond to issues swiftly, should be completed as quickly as possible", he said.He also called for effective security monitoring of energy infrastructure "such that cameras and sensors can effectively send signals before damages or theft of energy supply components are done".

Mr Sambo said providing adequate and reliable energy supply with an expanded energy mix to ensure a high level of security of supply and in line with the nation's energy demand and supply projections is the panacea for the country's sustainable development.

"Securing energy infrastructure from vandalisation by terrorists and thieves is a necessary measure to avoid disruption in energy supplies. The very recent inauguration of the Council for Securing National Critical Infrastructure by the Federal Government is a move in the

right direction.

"The local production of power plant components like transformers, solar modules and their balance of systems components of inverters, deep cycle rechargeable batteries and charge controllers, along the lines of what NASENI and a few others have started, should be supported and expanded to cater for the nation's needs and to key into the AfCFTA initiative, for export to other nations, in the long term.

"With the Petroleum Industry Act coming into effect in 2021 and the more recent Electricity Act 2023, the coast is clear for the optimal

use of the nation's conventional and renewable energy resources to provide for the socio-economic growth of the nation in general and

to specifically provide for large energy needs of:

a. Large-scale agriculture and agro-allied industries.

b. Large-scale open cast and underground mines and

mineral processing plants.

c. Several manufacturing industries in areas the nation has comparative advantages.

d. Several tourism sites with facilities of international standards.

"Providing energy for agriculture, mining, manufacturing and tourism will enable the generation of revenue other than the revenue

from the sale of oil and gas and ensure that Nigeria does not slip into economic recession whenever a pandemic like COVID-19 occurs.

"The National Action Plan on EVs, produced by the NADDC, should be approved and implemented. In the same vein, there is a need for the local production of electric vehicles in the country.

"There is a need to ensure that the energy supply is based on the nation's Energy Transition Plan, which is based on Nigeria's

commitment to the Net-Zero carbon emission pledge by 2060 and reflecting the nation's Nationally Determined Contributions for abating climate change but in line with its "Just Energy Transition Policy (JETP).

"It is necessary for the JETP to actively embrace all the low-carbon energy systems of renewable energy sources and nuclear power. Net Zero is not Absolute Zero. This means if the nation can institute carbon capture techniques and establish forestry plantations, which are natural carbon sinks, the nation can continue using oil and gas even beyond 2060", he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his welcome address, the vice-chancellor of KWASU, Shaykh Jimoh, said the lecture's theme was timely and crucial, considering energy's vital role in shaping development.

The vice-chancellor added that the lecture exemplified a commitment to addressing critical issues and proffering practical solutions through the power of knowledge.

Also, the chairman of the occasion, Sheriff Sagaya, who was represented by Abdulfatah Salman, called on governments to always consider issues related to the nation's youth, saying that "if youth are educated, the nation would be great."

He also charged youth to prepare for life ahead and to utilize youthful energy in productive ventures. "The Future of Nigeria rests on you," he told Nigerian youth, challenging them to see obstacles as a springboard. Alhaji Sagaya donated N10m towards the development of the school.

End.