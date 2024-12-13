Kenya: Top Security Bosses Among Those Conferred With Presidential Awards

13 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Dozens of security bosses and politicians are among those conferred with various awards by president William Ruto.

Ruto cited their distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities.

Those who received the Second Class Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart (E.G.H.) include Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Kahariri Charles Muriu, secretary to the cabinet Wanjau Mercy Wangui Kiiru, Deputy Chief Justice Lady Justice Mwilu Philomena Mbete, Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime, trade Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvuria and Minority Leader Junet Mohamed.

Those who got Third Class Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (M.G.H.) include Army commander Lt. Gen. Tarus David Kimaiyo Chemwaina and top military commanders Lt. Gen. Mwinyikai Juma Shee, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Fatuma Gaiti, Maj. Gen. Otieno Paul Owuor, Maj. Gen. Ng'ang' a Thomas Njoroge and Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja.

Ruto awarded the First Class Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (C.B.S.) to Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat, his APS counterpart Gilbert Masengeli, David Karanja, John Sambu, Amos Gatheca, Prof Julius Bitok, Paul Ronoh, Susan Mangeni, Maj. Gen. Mutuku Stephen, Maj. Gen. Nkoimo John Maison, Maj. Gen. Hassan Mohammed Nur, Maj. Gen. Kinuthia Erick Mbugua, Maj. Gen. Burje Abdulkadir Mohammed, Maj. Gen. Kamuri Dennis Nyaga Njue and prisons boss Aranduh Patrick Mwiti.

Others are registrar of judiciary Mokaya Winfridah Boyani, Director of Public Prosecutions Ingonga Renson Mulele, MPs Wanjala Raphael Bitta Sauti, Kangogo David Bowen, Musau Vincent Musyoka, Kimani Francis Kuria and Mnene Lydia Haika Mizighi.

