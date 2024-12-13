Ghana: Police Retrieve Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's Stolen Car

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has retrieved the stolen Nissan Pickup car belonging to the Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu. Ekuful.

The vehicle was stolen from the minister's residence on Monday and the suspect is currently in custody at the Dansoman police station.

Assistant Commission of Police (ACP), Grace Ansah-Akrofi, disclosed this at a press conference organised by the National Elections Security Taskforce (NESTF), in Accra, to brief the public on efforts being made by the security agencies to deal with post-election violence.

She reaffirmed the police's commitment to apprehending and prosecuting the perpetrators of the crime.

"We are continuing our efforts to get the perpetrators behind this arrested to make sure justice is served," ACP Ansah-Akrofi said.

She also announced that the police was on a manhunt for persons who earlier in the week vandalised police stations at Techiman and Wenchi in the Bono East and Bono region, respectively.

"Whatever you do, whatever it takes, we are coming for you, and we'll get you arrested," ACP Ansah-Akrofi cautioned.

Furthermore, she said the police would stop at nothing to arrest individuals who had engaged in

lawless acts to ensure justice.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi said "And for those who are on the run, how long can you run and those hiding, how much longer do you intend to endure the self-imprisonment", she noted.

She urged workers of government agencies to go about their work without fear or apprehension, emphasising that the police was committed to maintaining law and order.

"The Ghana Police Service, working together with the other security agencies, will continue to maintain law and order in the country during this post-election phase," she assured.

ACP Ansah -Akrofi commended the citizenry for supporting the police in carrying out their duties and expressed optimism that peace will prevail.

She urged the public to take advantage of the active toll-free number; 0800311311, to report any security concerns or incidents, which required police intervention.

The police have initiated investigation into alleged invasion and vandalisation of the office and residence of Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who is also Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West.

After the 2024 General Election, a gang of about 15 men reportedly raided her house and stole items, including three motorbikes, a pickup vehicle and a 32-inch Samsung television.

Moreover, ACP Ansah-Akrofi stated that a Crime Scene Management team visited the scene to gather evidence to support investigation.

Meanwhile, the police leadership has been in close contact with Mrs Owusu-Ekuful in connection with the incident, and security measures have been put in place at her office and residence, to ensure her safety.