Tanzania/Uganda: Uganda, Tanzania Win CAF African Schools Football Championship for Cecafa Zone

13 December 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Uganda and Tanzania emerged victorious in the CAF African Schools Football Championship for the CECAFA Zone, held at St. Mary's Stadium, Kitende.

Hosts Uganda triumphed in the girls' category, while Tanzania claimed the boys' title as the tournament concluded on Thursday.

Girls' Category: Uganda Dominate with Convincing Victory

Uganda's girls' team capped off their campaign with a resounding 8-0 victory over Rwanda.

Brendah Nassaka stole the show, netting four goals, while Halima Mupyanga contributed a brace. Cynthia Kirenga and Lilian Nabukeera also added their names to the score sheet.

The dominant win secured Uganda the top spot, edging out Tanzania on goal difference after both teams finished with seven points.

Uganda had earlier defeated Burundi 2-1 and played out a goalless draw with Tanzania.

Reflecting on the victory, Nassaka said, "This is a very sweet win for us because we worked really hard and knew we had to win by a big margin against Rwanda."

Boys' Category: Tanzania Clinch Title on Goal Advantage

In the boys' competition, Tanzania secured the title after defeating Rwanda 2-0 in their final match.

Elick Yusuh converted an early penalty, while Jabiri Farijala sealed the win with a second-half goal.

Tanzania's win, combined with a goalless draw between Somalia and Burundi, saw them finish level on six points with Uganda.

However, Tanzania's superior goal difference clinched the title.

Tanzanian coach Boniface Pawasa praised his team's resilience. "This tournament was very competitive. It was not easy to tell who would win, but we remained composed and secured the most important win," Pawasa said.

Prizes and Recognition

Uganda's girls' team and Tanzania's boys' team will represent the CECAFA Zone at the continental tournament next year.

Both teams received gold medals, trophies, and $100,000 for developmental projects.

Runners-up Uganda (boys) and Tanzania (girls) earned $75,000 each, while third-placed Somalia (boys) and Burundi (girls) received $50,000.

The championship, supported by the Motsepe Foundation, also recognized individual excellence:

  • Girls' Awards:
    • Fair Play: Rwanda
    • Best Goalkeeper: Haira Naboosa (Uganda)
    • Top Scorer: Brendah Nassaka (Uganda)
    • Best Player: Ella Louange Kezimana (Burundi)
  • Boys' Awards:
    • Fair Play: Tanzania
    • Best Goalkeeper: Jean Marie Irakiza (Burundi)
    • Best Player: Ashraf Kyakuwa (Uganda)
    • Top Scorer - Not awarded as six player scored a goal each

