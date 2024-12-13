Somalia: Sodma and Somali National Refugee Agency Commit to Address Refugee Plights and Advocacy Efforts

13 December 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) on Wednesday visited the National Commission for Refugees and IDPs Headquarters located in the capital Mogadishu.

Upon arrival at the premises, Commissioner Moalim was welcomed and warmly received by NCR chief Safia Mohamed Saeed.

During the visit, the two commissioners engaged in discussions on ways of bolstering cooperation between the two State agencies for the benefit of the Somali people who are grappling with diverse challenges including climate change and food insecurity.

According to a statement from SODMA, both sides explored collaborative efforts between their agencies, focusing on advocacy and rescue efforts for the displaced Somali community to improve lives and address their crises.

Mrs. Safia expressed her gratitude to Mr. Mahamud for his visit and committed to collaborating closely with SoDMA to enhance support for vulnerable communities in Somalia.

Somalia, s country reeling from decades of civil war is groaning under the weight of significant displacement and refugee crisis.

The two entities committed to addressing the problems facing the vulnerable Somali population who are afflicted by natural calamities.

