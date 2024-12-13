Somalia: Sodma Commrioner Attends the Official Launch of USAID Project for Supporting Vulnerable Populations in Mogadishu

The Commissioner of the Somalia National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), Mohamed Maalim Abdulle on Thursday attended the launch of a project being implemented by USAID in the capital Mogadishu on Thursday.

The project, which has an estimated budget of $29 million, is set to benefit 80,000 vulnerable Somali households.

The project focuses on improving and enhancing coordination among agencies, enhancing disaster management systems.

It also seeks to provide assistance and support to vulnerable populations affected by natural vagaries including food insecurity and climate change particularly those living in areas affected by droughts and other natural disasters.

This project is part of the government's efforts to strengthen prevention and response to food insecurity caused by both natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

Somalia Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA), a national disaster management agency responsible for mitigation of natural calamities has since last year ramped efforts aimed at helping the vulnerable Somali population across the country by dispatching humanitarian aid and other essential items critical for them in their daily lives.

The Deputy UN Representative in Somalia and Humanitarian Coordinator George Conway, as well as the head of USAID Somalia were also present too in the launching event.