Rwanda: The Ben, Israel Mbonyi, Victony Lead Festive Season Concert Lineup

Kigali promises to witness a December to remember as Rwandans brace for various entertainment events to celebrate the festive season in style.

It is that time a time Rwandan level up for festivals and celebrations and, like in many other countries, Rwanda's party December has begun with global music celebrities awaited in Kigali to perform during some of the festive shows.

This time around, Kigali's party people will be treated with a variety of music events, from the hip hop community, Afrobeats lovers, and gospel music diehard followers to Bongo flava listeners, local promoters have everyone covered with dope year-end events that will cater for all.

The New Times picks the best music events scheduled for December in Kigali.

Rev Up Experience with Ruger and Victony

Nigerian Afrobeat stars Ruger and Victony are among the music giants awaited in Kigali this month for a mega concert slated for December 28 at BK Arena.

It will be Ruger's second time performing in Kigali since his 2022 show that pulled thousands of revelers at Canal Olympia, while it's Victony's first show in the country of a thousand hills.

Organized by Intore Entertainment, Rev Up show will also feature performances by local acts who will be announced soon.

Wizkid's personal DJ Tunez at MMT's show

Brooklyn-raised Nigerian DJ, Michael Babatunde Adeyinka, popularly known as DJ Tunez, also the personal disc jockey of Wizkid, is expected in Kigali for the Christmas Eve Party organized by DJ Marnaud.

It is said that the Nigerian producer and DJ will perform in Kigali as part of promoting Wizkid's recent Album, Morayo, which is currently number one trending album on the continent.

The event, slated for December 24, will take place at Atelier Du Vin.

Mbonyi's Icyambu Live Concert

Award-winning gospel singer and songwriter Israel Mbonyi is staging his one-man annual Icyambu Live Concert where he will be joined by various other big names in Rwanda's gospel music industry on the stage.

Like his previous two editions, the concert will take place at BK Arena and it is already demonstrating possible signs of selling out the 10,000-seater facility again.

Tickets for the concert are available for grab on Ticqet.rw with the cheapest going for Rwf5, 000 while the most expensive ticket Rwf30,000.

Joyous Celebration live in Kigali

Renowned South African gospel group Joyous Celebration will also perform live in Kigali on December 29, marking its first show in the country.

Known as one of the most prominent worship teams in Africa, Joyous Celebration has made a significant impact across Bantu speaking countries with hit songs like "Tambira Jehova" and "My God is Good," among others.

Expected to take place at the BK Arena, the show will also feature performances by Gentil Misigaro and Alarm Ministries

Founded in 1994 by Lindelani Mkhize, Jabu Hlongwane, and Mthunzi Namba, Joyous Celebration has won over 100 awards, including the South African Music Awards, Metro FM Music Awards, One Gospel Awards, Crown Gospel Awards, and the Africa Gospel Music Award's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Ben's New Year Concert

Rwanda's R&B musician Benjamin Mugisha, commonly known as The Ben, is staging a concert during which he looks forward to not only celebrating the New Year with his fans but also showcasing his new album to

The concert, dubbed "New Year Groove", will take place at BK Arena on January 1, and is said to feature performances by most artistes that collaborated with The Ben over the years.

It will also serve as an occasion to launch his album "Plenty Love" which he has been recording for over a year.

Icyumba cya Rap

Close to 20 local rappers will share the stage on December 27, at Canal Olympia, during the Icyumba Cya Rap concert organized by Ma Africa as part of celebrating the evolution that hip hop witnessed in Rwanda over the year.

The event will feature performances by most notably former members of Tuff Gang crew, Diplomate, Ish Kevin, Bushali, Zeo Trap, Dany Nanone among many others.

Christmas Carols Concert

Chorale de Kigali is also set to perform at BK Arena for it's annual "Christmas Carols Concert."

Scheduled to take place on December 17, the concert normally brings together large Catholic community of Rwanda to celebrate Christmas.

This year's edition is in line with celebrating 10 years since the first edition of Christmas Carols.