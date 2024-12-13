Rwanda: RPL - Rating Teams' Chances As Title Race Takes Shape

After 12 weeks of action in the 2024/25 Rwanda Premier League (RPL) season, the title fight has taken shape as top teams are continuing to position themselves for a major battle for glory.

It is still early days, and one would argue that it is too early to decide who will be the champion. However, the output of some teams so far has arguably given the connoisseurs a fair idea of how things may unfold at the end of it all.

In this article, Times Sport takes a look at the main title contenders, as well as teams that can cause major surprises.

Title Contenders:

Rayon Sports

Position: 1st

Points: 30

Currently under the tutorship of experienced Brazilian coach "Robertinho" Oliveira who was at the team's helm it last won the league title during the 2018/19 season, Rayon Sports look very solid as they sit on top of the table with 30 points from 12 games.

"The Blues" have won nine games, drawn three, and are yet to taste defeat.

Their strongest asset this season has been their offensive midfield and attack. Skipper Kevin Muhire has been instrumental, providing an impressive eight assists, while striker Fall Ngagne has scored six goals, and winger Hadji Iraguha has netted four goals.

However, Rayon's main challenge lies in defensive midfield. With Aruna Majaliwa sidelined by a long-term injury, they are in need of a solid replacement. If they can secure a strong defensive midfielder to shield the back four, they have the potential to win the title.

Probability of winning the league :75 percent

APR FC

Position: 4th

Points: 22

The defending champions have 20 points from the 11 games they have played so far. They hadn't scored 3 goals in a single game prior to their 3-0 win over Kiyovu on Wednesday, December 11.

As their head coach Darko Novic emphasized, the team's striking department has been its biggest headache. They might have to go into the market to look for a goal poacher in the January transfer window if Mamadou Sy and Victor Mbaoma still fail to shine.

Probability of winning the league: 70 percent

AS Kigali

Position: 2nd

Points: 23

The "Citizens" have a team that is full of experienced players. Its attacking pair of Shaban Hussein and Emmanuel Okwi has lots of understanding of the game, having played on the high level for a number of years.

The team's attacking department has been scoring when it gets the chance, but the problem has been in the attacking midfield. The team needs a number 10 or eight who can supply more passes to Hussein and Okwi to score.

Probability of winning the league: 67 percent.

Police FC

Position: 5th

Points: 19

The "law enforcers" were very active in the June transfer window, as they parted ways with 11 players and brought on a number of new faces.

The team boasts two top strikers - Elijah Ani and Peter Agblevor. In addition to this, their offensive midfield is arguably the best in the league with names like Abedi Bigirimana, Muhadjiri Hakizimana, and Fred Muhoozi.

One of the team's weaknesses is the lack of a typical ball-winning defensive midfielder, a problem that often puts pressure on the back four, and poses a risk of conceding goals. The team has conceded seven goals this season.

The players that the team deploys as defensive midfielders including Henry Msanga, Pacifique Ngabonziza, Simeon Iradukunda and Djibrine Akuki are all more of central midfielders without the ball-winning touch.

Probability of winning the league: 65 percent.

Underdogs who can pull off a surprise

Gorilla FC

Position: 3rd

Points: 22

Gorilla FC has been the surprise package this season. They have played some delightful football as they are third on the table with 22 points.

Their midfield that is made up of Victor Murdah and Hesbon Rutonesha has been in fine form, and it has been the driving force behind the team.

In addition, goalkeeper Gad Muhawenayo has had an excellent season so far and has been among the best in the league this campaign.

Currently, what Gorilla FC needs is self-belief that they can emulate teams like Leicester City which shocked the world by winning the English Premier League (EPL) during the 2015/2016 season.

Probability of winning the league: 55 percent.

Mukura Victory Sports

Position: 7th

Points: 17

On a good day, the team from Huye can be a tough opponent for any side in the RPL.

Their 2-0 win over Police, during which they outplayed the law enforcers, is a testament to their potential. With talented players like Boateng Mensah, Fred Nizoneye, Abdul Jalilu, Sannu Bonheur, Samuel Pimpong, and others, they have the ability to decide the outcome of a game through individual brilliance.

However, consistency has been an issue for Mukura. Their 3-0 defeat to Rutsiro in Rubavu and the 3-1 loss to Gorilla FC, highlight their struggles in maintaining a steady performance.

Probability of winning the league: 50 percent.