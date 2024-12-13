Malawi: Admarc Assures Malawians That 'We Have Sufficient Maize Supply' in the Country Despite Production Drop

The Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) has assured Malawians of adequate maize supplies during the 2024/25 lean season, supported by imports from Tanzania.

This reassurance follows concerns over potential maize shortages due to a 17 percent decline in last season's harvest, which dropped to 2.9 million metric tonnes (MT) from the previous year's 3.5 million MT.

In response to a questionnaire, Admarc spokesperson Theresa Chapulapula confirmed that the corporation has sufficient maize stocks for sale until March 2025.

"We received 10,000MT of maize from the Strategic Grain Reserve, which is currently being sold. Maize remains available, and we are coordinating logistics to ensure a steady supply to markets," she said.

Chapulapula further disclosed that Admarc purchased 36,000MT of maize from farmers, with 10,000MT already available for sale. Additional stocks from the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) are also being sold.

Addressing concerns about some markets remaining closed, Chapulapula explained: "Admarc operates 240 commercial markets and 119 social markets. We are gradually opening them based on demand."

Meanwhile, Grain Traders Association of Malawi president Grace Mijiga Mhango expressed optimism about maize availability. She highlighted the steady inflow of maize imports from Tanzania and Mozambique as a stabilizing factor.

"We are importing informally, and significant quantities of maize have been entering the country. Prices have ranged between K750,000 and K800,000 per metric tonne, and we expect imports to continue," she noted.

The Northern Region has benefited most from these imports, with maize prices stabilizing and even decreasing. For example, a 20-litre pail of maize sells at K12,000 in Chitipa, K14,000 in Mzuzu, and K14,500 in Likoma, compared to Admarc's price of K15,800.

Likoma resident Enelles Maganjira expressed appreciation for the affordable maize prices made possible by Tanzanian imports.

Agriculture expert Leonard Chimwaza urged the government to create a conducive environment for maize imports by expediting the issuance of import permits.

Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale previously stated that the government is committed to issuing import permits to all willing traders to ensure market flooding, which would stabilize or reduce prices.

"Government is also implementing social protection programs such as social cash transfers and distributing free maize, rice, and maize flour through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) to assist vulnerable populations," Kawale said.

The Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC) has projected an increase in food prices during the lean season. However, ongoing imports and government interventions are expected to mitigate the impact.