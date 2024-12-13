Zimbabwe: Candidates Hail Zifa's Democratic Space

Zimpapers Sports Hub

Candidates vying for posts in the incoming ZIFA executive have unanimously given a thumbs up to the ZIFA Normalisation Committee for providing an even democratic ground for the elections.

The ZIFA NC, which have been holding the fort in the absence of an executive since June last year, have erected the stage for the plebiscite set for January 25 next year.

They have been running the affairs of the country's football for the past one-and-a-half years after being ushered in by FIFA upon the readmission of Zimbabwe to international football following a ban that had lasted for 18 months.

The Lincoln Mutasa-chaired NC has worked flat out to bring normalcy to the game and amended the constitution, which has since been ratified by the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Focus has now shifted to the elections where 50 candidates are eyeing different portfolios in the new substantive committee, including 10 candidates aiming for the presidential seat.

It's a record number of entrants since 1980, and candidates have hailed the ZIFA NC for creating the right environment for independent participation.

Of course, the number could be trimmed down in each section if some fail the coming eligibility test that scrutinises individuals with those deemed to be rotten apples set to be pulled out of the race.

Those with tainted societal reputations, including those previously convicted of serious criminal offences will fall by the wayside.

The final list of those who would have come out clean from the vetting phase will be released on December 23, after which their campaigns will be expected to go full-throttle.

But even before that process takes place, candidates are showering praises on the ZIFA NC for allowing every interested party to throw their name into the hat.

Colonel Edward Mutukwa, who is aiming to clip one of the six available board member slots, said previously it was difficult for aspiring ZIFA executive post holders to file their nominations.

"If there is something positive that has been done by the ZIFA NC, they should get a lot of credit for ushering in a democratic phase that has seen a lot of candidates throwing their names into the hat for different positions.

"In the past, office holders, due to their obvious interest, would be conflicted, and they would do everything to block potential threats from running for the posts," said Mutukwa.

"That really put a lot of good administrators off, and we saw the game's standards in the country deteriorating at a devastating pace.

"We should give the ZIFA NC a pat on the back because they have created an even playing field where anyone can give it a go."

Another favourite for a position on the board, Tafadzwa Benza, whose passion for football development is well-documented, expressed satisfaction with how the whole process is unfolding.

"The playing field is very good, and I think the authorities have done some fine work to encourage everyone to participate and have a chance to play a role in the administration of the game in the country," said Benza.

"Everything has been done in a professional manner, and you have that sense of comfort and trust in the process, Well done to the ZIFA NC and every authority involved in this."

Experienced administrator Sweeny Mushonga, who has a strong chance of nailing his place on the board, said the ZIFA NC have performed well and critically laid a good ground for the elections.

"The systems that have been put in place are very good, and we should hail these authorities for working flat-out to ensure the right things are done. We are really grateful," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jadel Football Academy director Walter Musanhu, also aiming for a place on the board, echoed the same sentiments.

A total of 28 candidates will battle it out for the available six slots on the board, and stiff competition is expected, especially if all of them pass the ongoing eligibility test.

ZIFA presidential favourites Martin Kweza, Philemon Machana, and Walter Magaya have also all hailed the whole process.

The three will face off against seven others, including Themba Mliswa, Makwinji Soma-Phiri, Twine Phiri, Benjani Mwaruwari, Marshal Gore, and Nqobile Magwizi.

There will be even more competition in the vice president's post, with the women's section headed by early favourite Loveness Wadzanai Mukura, Mavis Gumbo, Joyce Kapota, Patience Mutumwa, and Winnet Muropa.

Those vying for the vice-presidency in the men's pool include Peter Dube, Kenny Ndebele, Gift Banda, Omega Sibanda, and James Takavada.