Zimbabwe: Devolution Funds Transform Service Delivery in Beitbridge

Thupeyo Muleya — Service delivery in Beitbridge District has seen significant improvements as the Government continues to invest in capital projects through the devolution initiative.

For over two decades, the Beitbridge community has longed for essential public infrastructure development.

With an estimated population of 200 000, residents have been facing challenges such as inadequate schools, limited access to healthcare, poor road conditions, and insufficient water and sanitation facilities.

However, as the saying goes, "better late than never," recent initiatives have begun to address these long-standing issues, thanks be to the Second Republic initiatives of improving the standards of living for everyone.

The Government has allocated substantial funds for local authorities, specifically the Beitbridge Rural District Council (BBRDC) and the Municipality of Beitbridge. These allocations have allowed both councils to bridge the gaps in service delivery, making noticeable progress in infrastructure development.

In the urban area, the municipality has made strides by procuring a refuse compactor truck, improving public lighting, drilling boreholes to enhance water supplies, and upgrading ICT facilities. This year, the council allocated ZIG12 530 251,30, with plans to increase the allocation to ZIG38 791 100 for the next year.

Significant housing projects are underway, with five two-room houses constructed to alleviate overcrowding in the Dulivhadzimu suburbs.

The council aims to build a total of 28 new two-room houses to further address housing shortages.

In 2024, a new primary school, Makhado Primary School, was completed in the Khwalu 2 suburb, with additional infrastructure such as a classroom block and toilets under construction. This school is expected to open its doors in 2025, addressing the dire need for educational facilities, as the town currently faces a shortage of four primary and two secondary schools. Ideally, the council should have a primary school for every 5 000 residents and a secondary school supported by three feeder primary schools.

On the healthcare front, the municipality has initiated construction of a new clinic near White Lodge, aimed at serving the northern suburbs. This facility will significantly reduce the travel distance for residents seeking medical services. The municipality plans to build a polyclinic, construct 25 two-room houses, procure fire-fighting equipment, and drill additional boreholes in strategic locations to improve service delivery.

The municipality has also made technological advancements by digitising services and upgrading its Local Authorities Digital Systems (LADS) for better budget formulation. The devolution model has enabled rate stabilisation, relieving pressure on ratepayers and ensuring that essential infrastructure projects receive necessary funding without overwhelming the community financially.

A noteworthy development is the installation of solar power backup systems at the municipality's offices. This initiative ensures uninterrupted service delivery, even in instances of power outages, enhancing the overall reliability of municipal services.

The Beitbridge Rural District Council has also witnessed transformative changes due to devolution funds.

The Government's intervention has allowed the local authority to meet community service delivery requirements effectively.

This year, the Beitbridge Rural District Council completed Nhovhe Primary School in the Gwanda Tshitaudze constituency, which has since opened to learners. Additionally, a classroom block at Muthangamutshena Secondary School is nearing completion to address school shortages.

The focus on creating child-friendly schools aims to reduce dropout rates, particularly during the transition from primary to secondary education.

The rural district council has successfully completed the Tshabili Clinic and Dumba Clinic in Beitbridge East, with Tshabili already operational and Dumba set to open soon. In Beitbridge West, the Mazunga Clinic has also been completed, catering to resettlement areas and travellers on the Beitbridge to Bulawayo road. These clinics are essential in improving healthcare access for residents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To enhance access to potable water, the Beitbridge Rural District Council drilled five boreholes in key areas and rehabilitated existing ones. The local authority is modernising communal boreholes to utilise solar power and is working on establishing more piped water schemes with the assistance of devolution funds and development partners.

For the year 2024, the council was allocated ZIG33 505 668,60, with an increased allocation of ZIG124 817 900 planned for 2025. This funding is crucial for continuing the momentum of service delivery improvements across the district.

The devolution initiative has proven to be a pivotal factor in transforming service delivery in Beitbridge.

With sustained Government investment and a focus on essential infrastructure, the community is beginning to see the benefits of long-awaited developments in education, healthcare, and public services.

As the local authorities continue to implement these projects, the prospects for improved living standards and community well-being look promising, aligning with broader strategic goals for public health and development in Zimbabwe.