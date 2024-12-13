Zimbabwe: Local Banks to Support Farmers

Precious Manomano — Local commercial banks have set aside ZiG395,4 million and US$144,15 million for lending to farmers to ensure they have adequate seed, fertilizers, and electricity for this farming season.

In his weekly report, chief director of Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS), Mr Leonard Munamati, said that 120 000 hectares will be under irrigation this cropping season.

This includes 50 000ha for maize, 20 000ha for soyabeans, and 30 000 hectares for other irrigable crops, and is a significant increase from last year's 75 000ha.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) is spearheading efforts in effective water management, with farmers registering to secure crop-specific water allocations, ensuring efficient use of resources.

Mr Munamati said supplementary water sources would be vital for maintaining healthy crops throughout the season. Many summer crops do not need or use full irrigation, rather bringing in extra water when needed, usually to get early planting done and then to cope with the longer breaks in the rains.

To support irrigation efforts, the agricultural sector will make use of an impressive array of machinery, including 15 308 tractors, 9 230 disc harrows, 11 212 ploughs, and 313 combine harvesters.

As of early December, 2,6 million hectares have already been tilled, laying a strong foundation for the planting season.

Seed supply is another focus area. While maize seed is abundant, there are notable deficits in groundnuts, soyabeans, and sunflowers, necessitating imports to meet demand.

Fertiliser availability is promising, with 174 732 tonnes on hand, including over 102 000 tonnes of basal fertilisers.

Mr Munamati noted that the seasonal requirement stands at 780 000 tonnes for both basal and top-dressing fertilisers.