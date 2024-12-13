Zimbabwe: Man Jailed 15 Years for Indecent Assault

13 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Conrad Mupesa — Mashonaland West Bureau

A Mhangura shopkeeper, Paurosi Foya, was jailed for 15 years after being found guilty of aggravated indecent assault against a 13-year-old boy.

A regional magistrate in Chinhoyi convicted Foya following a full trial and then imposed the standard sentence laid down for rape and aggravated indecent assault against a minor.

The court heard that in August of this year, Foya sexually assaulted the boy, after threatening to kill him with an Okapi knife. The boy had visited the shop around 7pm and that was when Foya allegedly forced the boy into a sexual encounter against his will.

After a second assault, Foya reportedly paid the boy US$1. He was accused of luring the minor with sweets, biscuits, and money on multiple occasions, attempting to manipulate and silence him.

When the boy's mother learned of the assaults through community gossip, she confronted Foya, on October 8, and he allegedly admitted to the crimes.

The following day, she and the boy made a police report, which led to Foya's arrest.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.