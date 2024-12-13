Zimbabwe: Man Jailed 15 Years for Indecent Assault

Conrad Mupesa — Mashonaland West Bureau

A Mhangura shopkeeper, Paurosi Foya, was jailed for 15 years after being found guilty of aggravated indecent assault against a 13-year-old boy.

A regional magistrate in Chinhoyi convicted Foya following a full trial and then imposed the standard sentence laid down for rape and aggravated indecent assault against a minor.

The court heard that in August of this year, Foya sexually assaulted the boy, after threatening to kill him with an Okapi knife. The boy had visited the shop around 7pm and that was when Foya allegedly forced the boy into a sexual encounter against his will.

After a second assault, Foya reportedly paid the boy US$1. He was accused of luring the minor with sweets, biscuits, and money on multiple occasions, attempting to manipulate and silence him.

When the boy's mother learned of the assaults through community gossip, she confronted Foya, on October 8, and he allegedly admitted to the crimes.

The following day, she and the boy made a police report, which led to Foya's arrest.