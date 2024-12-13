Zimbabwe: Zim Digital Economy Transforms Livelihoods

Ivan Zhakata and Obey Musiwa

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera has articulated a vision for a future where technology empowers citizens, drives economic growth and establishes Zimbabwe as a leader in the digital economy.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Innovation Week at the University of Zimbabwe, Minister Mavetera emphasised the critical role of digital infrastructure as not just foundational, but essential for innovation and growth.

The Zimbabwe AI Innovation Week, co-hosted by the Government of Zimbabwe and funded by the UNDP, operates under the theme: "Building Digital Infrastructure: Enabling Innovation and Connectivity in Zimbabwe's Digital Economy".

Minister Mavetera said the digital economy is no longer a mere concept, it has transformed how people live, work and interact.

"We envision a future where technology empowers our people and drives economic growth," she said.

"Artificial intelligence, in particular, is a game-changer that can improve efficiency and unlock new opportunities."

Minister Mavetera pointed out that robust digital infrastructure is vital for any nation aiming to compete globally.

"It is the backbone that supports our digital economy, enabling seamless communication and innovation that addresses our most pressing challenges."

Further, she said Zimbabwe had made significant progress in developing its digital landscape.

As of 2024, internet penetration in the country stands at approximately 78,55 percent, with mobile penetration exceeding 96 percent.

Notably, two of the three licenced mobile network operators now offer 5G connectivity, and the recent authorisation for Low Earth Satellites enhances connectivity options.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Prof Amon Murwira discussed the profound impact of AI on improving market access.

"Zimbabwe is part of a new economy that promotes prosperity and peace globally. We will use AI to enhance customer engagement and drive targeted advertising campaigns, gaining deeper insights into consumer behaviour."

He stressed the importance of training AI to recognise local products, ensuring that Zimbabwean goods and services are marketed effectively on a global scale.

Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Tino Machakaire, called for collective action in Africa's digital innovation revolution.

"AI and innovation are now realities. Our vision is to cultivate a generation of young innovators who drive inclusive growth and sustainable development."

Machakaire emphasised the Ministry's commitment to creating an environment where the creativity of young people can flourish.

Dr Willie Ganda, speaking on behalf of the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Dr Frederick Shava, highlighted the importance of education in AI inclusion.

"Our higher education institutions are not only integrators of ground-breaking ideas, but also laboratories for innovation."

He noted that AI is now embedded in various academic programmes, ensuring graduates are equipped to navigate and lead in the digital age.

As Zimbabwe moves forward in harnessing technology for economic growth, the Government's commitment to digital infrastructure, AI and education positions the nation to not only compete, but also thrive in the global digital economy.

The collaborative efforts of various ministries and organisations reflect a unified vision towards a prosperous technological future for Zimbabwe.