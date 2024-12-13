Zimbabwe: Gakpo Inspires Young Jere

Zimpapers Sports Hub

WHENEVER Liverpool's Cody Gakpo steps onto the pitch, one of his biggest Zimbabwean admirers, Ian Jere, is always glued to the big screen.

The 11-year-old is inspired by the former Dutch Footballer of the Year and versatile forward.

And each time he watches him play, his mission is to pick valuable lessons that he then uses to develop himself as a player.

Despite his age, the young forward seems to understand so much about Gakpo's role on the Arne Slot-mentored side. Drawing from those lessons, Jere is fast rising to be Green Bloods Football Academy's scoring machine.

"I like his dribbling skills, agility, ball control, and composure when he has the ball," said the pacey forward.

"What is outstanding for me is his runs inside the box and his position when they attack."

The budding star, who already oozes potential, was named Player of the Tournament at the Annual Soccer Festival recently in Bulawayo.

Hosted by Young Flying Sports Academy at White City Stadium, the tournament ran under the banner "Destined for Greatness."

Jere was also instrumental in helping his side emerge gold medallists at the six-team tourney. Zvishavane Pams Academy won silver while hosts, Young Flying Stars Academy, finished as bronze medallists.

In the Under-15s age group, Zvishavane Pams Academy, Young Flying Stars Sports Academy, and LaMasia were crowned gold, silver, and bronze medallists in that order.

"It feels good to participate and be recognised at such tournaments; it gives us the exposure and confidence we need to grow in the game," said Jere.

For his potential, he was selected to be part of the Association of Trust Schools Zimbabwe Select, currently taking part in the Under-13 Dubai Tour.

Zimbabwe will play PSG Academy, Star Academy, and Barcelona Dubai during the tour.

In their opening fixture on Wednesday, the Clayton Munemo-coached team beat PSG Academy 7-0.

Jere, who came in as a second-half substitute, found the back of the net just a few minutes after introduction.

Yesterday, the Zimbabweans also overpowered Star Academy 5-4.

Coach Munemo was delighted with his team's performance in their maiden international appearance.

"Our first game was easy; the kids played very well and showed some level of maturity in the manner they handled it," he said.

"The second game was a bit challenging because the opponents' team was physically strong, but our boys were able to hold on and win that one." With more exposure, said the mentor, the team can be better.

"We can do better in our ball distribution, especially passing, movement of the ball, and being aggressive in front of the goal," Munemo said.

"The boys are getting a lot of experience; playing away from home is not easy, and as a coach, you can see that they are mentally strong. "They have learnt how to play under pressure, and I am happy that they got a lot of support from their parents."

Today they play Empire Academy.