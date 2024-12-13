Zimbabwe Look to Ride On Momentum

Zimpapers Sports Hub

TOP order batsman Brian Bennett feels Zimbabwe needs to seize the momentum in their quest to seal the T20I series when they host Afghanistan in the second match at Harare Sports Club today.

The Chevrons, who lead the three-match series 1-0, stand on the cusp of a rare T20I series win after dismissing the visitors by four wickets in the opener on Tuesday.

In fact, the Zimbabweans are riding on the back of two wins in their last two T20Is, having edged Pakistan in the final match of the previous series held in Bulawayo.

Bennett, who was named Man of the Match in both outings, however, said it will require a lot of hard work and commitment from the home side.

"Obviously, last week, winning the last T20 gave us momentum coming into this week, especially. So, to win the first game against Afghanistan and to start off the series with a win gives confidence.

"But you know what? There's still two more games to go, so there's still a lot to work on," said Bennett.

The Chevrons last won a T20I series almost two years ago when they beat Ireland 2-1 at Harare Sports Club. But they failed to clinch a win in the subsequent six series, despite coming close on occasions.

Bennett is slowly establishing himself in the team. His knock of 43 runs won him the Man of the Match award against Pakistan at Queens Sports Club last week. But it came a bit late as Zimbabwe lost the series 1-2. But on Tuesday he was more focused with a run-a-ball 49, which again turned out to be a Man of the Match performance.

The 21-year-old, together with players such as Tinotenda Maposa (21), Tashinga Musekiwa (24), Dion Myuers (22), and wicketkeeper/batsman Tadiwa Marumani (22), are regarded as the future of the Zimbabwe team.

"I did make my debut last year in December, so I've been in the national setup for a year now. So, you know what? I'm still young," said Bennett.

"I'm still learning each game as well. And it's nice to have the senior guys in the camp as well, helping you and just learning. And good, experienced coaches as well. "I've still got a long way to go. So, there's still a lot more learning to do," said Bennett.

Senior players like Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, and skipper Sikandar Raza are expected to guide the younger players in the setup.

Ngarava was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers in the last match with figures of 3-28. If he could provide the same kind of leadership, the Zimbabwean bowlers could achieve more today.

Zimbabwe would also need to work on their batting inconsistencies, which at times have resulted in familiar collapses.

However, Afghanistan is not an easy opponent for Zimbabwe, especially in this format. Out of the 16 games played between these two nations in almost two decades, Zimbabwe have only been able to beat Afghanistan twice.

Chevron's skipper Raza, believes the win on Tuesday could spur on his side.

"Zimbabwe needed that victory," he said.

"We really needed it for the changing room and for the fans to start believing. A win like that basically will tell us where we went wrong.

"Sometimes, the result is not in our control. We have agreed to give it everything we have for the nation," said Raza. Afghanistan will be eager to turn the tables and keep the series alive.

The Afghans have the personnel to do that with several seasoned campaigners in their squad such as Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Fazal Haq Farooqi, and frontline spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, among others.