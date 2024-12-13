Africa: Chris Brown Lands in South Africa

Johannesburg. — US artist, Chris Brown, has officially touched down on South African soil ahead of his concerts, scheduled to take place in Gauteng, this weekend.

Big Concerts announced Brown's arrival in the country via social media.

Big Concerts also announced that Major League Djz will join Brown on stage.

FNB Stadium management has also announced that the Gautrain can be used for concert-goers. There will also be a park-and-ride option.

Initially Brown was due to perform at one concert tomorrow at the FNB Stadium however, due to tickets selling out in minutes, a second concert date was added, at the same venue.

Brown's announcement on his SA concerts drew criticism for anti-gender-based violence groups following his abusive behaviour in his previous relationships.

A recently released documentary, Chris Brown: A History of Violence, has shed light on allegations against the multi-award winning singer.

It includes information of his assault of then-girlfriend, Rihanna in 2009, and further details allegations that he raped a woman aboard a yacht, owned by disgraced music mogul, Diddy.

Local advocacy group, Women For Change, has also been very vocal on Brown's appearance in SA.

IOL has covered several articles in which the group highlights Brown's abusive past, adding that Brown's history of violence against women, including his 2009 arrest for assaulting Rihanna, stands in stark contrast to the values of this global anti-GBV campaign, especially in a country where femicide is five times higher than the worldwide average.

"Hosting Chris Brown sends a harmful message to survivors of abuse and undermines the progress we are trying to make in addressing GBV in South Africa," the group said.

Its petition calling against his concerts has amassed more than 51,000 signatures.

The GOOD Party's further asked for a conversation with the Minister of Home Affairs in the hopes that Brown will not be allowed into SA - this fell flat.

This week, media reported that the party said its supporters will not protest outside the upcoming concerts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Zimbabwe Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Big Concerts ensured concert-goers that security will be beefed up at the concert venues on both nights.

Responding to comments, Big Concerts said; "Your safety is always our top priority. Kindly note we've taken many precautions to ensure a safe and secure experience for all patrons.

"It added; "The venue is fully equipped with visible security throughout the premises, and we've added extra lighting to illuminate the outer stadium areas.

"We're committed to providing a high level of safety and security for all attendees." - IOL.com