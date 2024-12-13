Zimbabwe: Dhuterere's Wife in U.S.$16k Vehicle Scam

DORCAS Vambe, wife of gospel musician and preacher Darlington "Mambo Dhuterere" Mutseta, appeared before a Harare magistrate yesterday facing charges of allegedly defrauding aspiring Glen Norah MP Chrispen Magaya of US$16 000 in a vehicle import duty scam.

Allegations are that Vambe and her brother Kudakwashe Vambe, who is still at large, misrepresented to Mr Magaya that they had a Toyota Hilux GD6 on sale.

She allegedly lied to Mr Magaya that he could import two vehicles within his budget of US$16 000, claiming she had received an import duty waiver from the President in appreciation for singing some jingles.

Mr Magaya handed over US$16 000 to Vambe in September, which she receipted in the form of an affidavit committing to deliver the vehicles in two weeks.

She failed to deliver the vehicles, but gave Mr Magaya a Ford Ranger registered in Botswana, promising to give him another car, a Mercedes Benz C200 later.

Mr Magaya drove the Ford Ranger until it was eventually impounded by the police for being used without a valid temporary import permit.

Vambe was granted US$100 bail.