Zimbabwe: Tuku Protégé in Canada Breakthrough . . . Remains Deeply Connected to Zim

Settling in the Diaspora and achieving international recognition is a dream for many local artists.

It requires hard work, professionalism and authenticity to succeed globally.

Research has shown that talent alone is not enough; originality and focus are key for Zimbabwean creatives making it overseas.

One notable artist is Munyaradzi Mataruse, a product of Pakare Paye Arts Centre and a protégé of the late Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi.

After leaving Zimbabwe eight years ago, Munya has established himself in Canada, becoming a household name in Yellowknife, a city in the Subarctic region.

His musical journey and international exposure remain a true reflection of his hard work and professionalism.

Munya gained international exposure by touring various countries alongside Tuku, sharing a generation of stars with the late Sam Mtukudzi, Charles Chipanga, Ashton "Mbeu" Nyahora, and others.

Although he has settled well in North America, he remains deeply connected to his roots.

Currently, he is back home on a vacation, which has coincided with the launch of his fifth album, "Titende," at Pakare Paye Arts Centre this Sunday.

Reflecting on his journey and taking the Herald Arts down memory lane, Munya noted that settling overseas is both challenging and rewarding.

"Living in the diaspora can be tough," he said.

"Homesickness is a major challenge, especially when adjusting to a new, fast-paced social environment that can feel isolating.

"However, connecting with local communities and sharing my music has helped me adapt."

The talented crooner, believes in hard work. Munya has been multitasking, balancing music with work to ensure financial stability.

"Though many think I am a full-time musician, I have always balanced music with work to ensure financial stability. In the Subarctic region where I live, cold winters limit musical events, so I focus on recording songs during that time and return to performing in the summer."

He expressed his longing for home:

"I had missed so many things, my family and friends, the familiar foods from home, and attending gigs where there are performances are in our local languages.

"While I enjoy Canada and punk rock music, it feels different to listen to music sung in my native language."

Munya was excited about his upcoming album launch on December 15 where he promised to perform both the fans' old favourites and new songs live for the first time.

"My fans have been patiently waiting for nearly three years, and this will be a special experience for them."

Munya explained his efforts to penetrate the Canadian market, crediting his partnership with Trevor Sinclair, a well-known artist manager.

Together, they performed at Breakout West, one of Canada's biggest showcases, connecting with festival buyers, publishers, and record labels.

Trevor will also join him in Zimbabwe for the album launch to gain insights into the local music scene.

"I would say that I am making efforts to penetrate the market in Canada, and it has been a steady progression.

"With Trevor's support, we performed at one of Canada's biggest showcases where we had the opportunity to play for an audience of festival buyers, publishers, and record labels," said Munya.

At 36, Munya is pleased with the growing appreciation for Zimbabwean music overseas.

"I have had the opportunity to perform for diverse audiences, which led me to translate my songs so they can understand the lyrics.

"The continued bookings suggest a demand for unique African talent."

He expressed gratitude for Tuku's mentorship, recalling how the late national hero's guidance shaped his music.

"I miss his support and the discussions about music trends.

"His absence left a void that I felt not only personally but also professionally."

A proud youth ambassador of Zimbabwean music, Munya began his music career in 2005 at Pakare Paye under Tuku's mentorship, fusing Afro Jazz, Katekwe and Shangara.

Besides "Titende," he boasts of four other albums which are "Dengurembudzi" released in (2010), "Pashagara" (2013), "Chimhinga Mupini" (2019) and "Chamupupuri" (2020).

He attained his education in Norton and Masvingo before pursuing music.

As he prepares for his album launch, Munya remains a proud ambassador of Zimbabwean music, bridging cultures and sharing his unique sound with the world.

He has vowed to continue working with fellow musicians on home turf.

Notably, Mbeu will grace his album launch, where they are set to remember the late Tuku under one roof.

The Norton community has also embraced Munya's homecoming party which coincides with this fifth album launch.

His initiative to launch the album home shows he still has a strong bond with his fans in Zimbabwe.