The Rhodesia Herald, November 13, 1977

LONDON. -- A technical loophole in the sanctions laws against Rhodesia was yesterday closed by three British Appeal Court judges.

Lord Chief Justice Widgery, Lord Justice Cummings-Bruce and Mr Justice Park ruled it illegal for anyone to solicit or encourage "an individual member" of the general public to take up residence or employment in "Southern Rhodesia" reports Iana. -- Reuter.

The Attorney-General, Mr Sam Silkin, had asked the Appeal Court to decide a legal issue raised by the acquittal of a man on 10 counts of soliciting and encouraging individuals to take up employment or residence in Rhodesia.

Since the case was brought to the Appeal Court solely to clarify the law, no details of the accused were given during the hearing.

Lord Widgery said the prosecution case was that the man advertised in various newspapers "Wanted men or women £150 per week. Fit for overseas." An address was given and the applicants later interviewed at a hotel. Applicants then received travel documents from Rhodesia.

Lord Widgery said that under Article 14 of the Southern Rhodesia, United Nations Sanctions, Number 2 Order of 1968, it was an offence, for anyone, other than with Ministerial consent, to undertake any act calculated to solicit or encourage "members of the public generally" to take up residence and employment in Rhodesia.

He said the trial judge had taken the view that "members of the public generally" did not include a named member of the general public.

Iana-Reuter reports from Berne that Switzerland yesterday accused firms in other countries of abusing its neutrality to get round United Nations sanctions against Rhodesia and moved to end such practices.

A Government decree announced yesterday prohibited Swiss-based firms from acting as go-betweens in trade deals between other countries and Rhodesia.

A Government statement said the decree, valid from January 1, was aimed at stopping so-called "triangular business". This was apparently a reference to deals where foreign firms buy or sell goods from or to Swiss companies on paper, for resale to Rhodesia or other way round.

LESSONS FOR TODAY

Sanctions against Rhodesia were part of an international effort to pressure the Smith regime into ending its unilateral declaration of independence and moving towards majority rule.

The sanctions included restrictions on trade, investment, and travel. However, there were gaps in the enforcement of these laws that allowed some individuals to circumvent them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The court's decision marked an important step in reinforcing the legality and effectiveness of sanctions against Rhodesia during a critical period in its history.

The implications of the ruling were significant as it reinforced the legal framework surrounding the sanctions and demonstrated a commitment by the British judiciary to uphold international law and policy regarding Rhodesia. It also served as a deterrent against further attempts to bypass these restrictions.