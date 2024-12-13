South Africa: Police and Role Players Arrest Trio, Dagga Worth Thousands Confiscated

press release

The fight against illicit drugs trafficking gained success when three suspects were on Monday, 09 December 2024, arrested in Potchefstroom and Bloemhof respectively, for dealing in drugs.

The suspects were arrested following the formation of a team in Potchefstroom in October 2024, to arrest unknown suspects alleged to be transporting a large quantity of dagga between Gauteng and North West Provinces. Consequently, intelligence driven operation was conducted on Monday, 09 December 2024, by police and other role players including a private security company. During the operation, a Toyota Hilux with two occupants was stopped in Potchefstroom and found loaded with 440 kilograms of dagga. The two occupants; a woman and a man, were arrested.

The second Toyota Hilux was stopped on the N12 road in Bloemhof, and a man was arrested after the vehicle was found loaded with 259 kilograms of dagga. It was established that both vehicles were in transit to Kimberley in the Northern Cape Province. Police are still looking for the fourth suspect who attempted to bribe a police officer by depositing R20 000.00 into the member's account.

Police have confiscated both vehicles as instrumentality used in the commission of the crimes.

Monica Mnyakeni (60) and Gerald Mnyakeni (25) appeared in the Potchefstroom Magistrates' Court on Thursday, 12 December 2024. They remain in custody until their next appearance on Wednesday, 18 December 2024.

In Bloemhof, Khumbo Mahlalela (24), appeared in court on Wednesday, 11 December 2024. He was remanded in custody until Monday, 23 December 2024, for bail application. Investigations into the cases are underway.

The Police Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena commended all the members who ensured the arrests of alleged drug traffickers.