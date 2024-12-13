Uganda: Rubis Launches Cooking Gas to Promote Clean Energy

Fuel company, Rubis Energy Uganda has launched its own cooking gas brand as one of the ways to promote clean energy in the country.

Named Rubis gas, the new product was launched at the company headquarters in Nalukolongo, Kampala as the company moves to provide a safe, efficient, and an environmentally friendly cooking solution

Speaking at the launch, Olivier Gatera, Country Manager of RUBiS Energy Uganda said the move is part of their efforts to ensure a clean environment.

"Every aspect of Rubis Gas, from the cylinders to the filling process and the distribution network has been designed with the end user in mind. We have always been at the forefront of delivering innovative energy solutions. Today's launch aligns with our broader vision to support Uganda's transition to clean energy and contribute to a greener, healthier future. We believe that access to affordable, sustainable energy is a catalyst for progress" Gatera said.

According to officials, the new cooking gas is equipped with advanced safety features to ensure secure usage in homes and businesses with cylinders in various sizes including 6kg, 12kg, 25kg and 50kg.

They will be available at al the company's fuel stations across the country.

"We understand that today's consumer seeks not only efficiency and affordability but also safety and environmental sustainability. RUBiS Gas delivers on all these fronts. Rubis Gas is available in more than 70 stations operated by Rubis Energy. With robust safety features and international compliance standards, we provide peace of mind for every family and business. It's also designed for optimal energy output, ensuring customers get value for their money," said Olivia Nahwera, the Fuel Sales and Specialties Manager at RUBiS Energy Uganda.