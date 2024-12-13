Uganda: Former Tororo Lciii Boss in Suicide Attempt - Police

Paul Okanya allegedly shot himself in the bedroom after a domestic issue and is battling for his life at Mbale Hospital

Police in Tororo are investigating a case of attempted suicide involving former Osukuru LCIII Chairperson, John Paul Okanya.

The incident, which occured at his home in Osukuru Town Council, has sent shockwaves through the community.

According to reports, Okanya returned home around midnight, where a heated argument ensued between him and his wife, Judith Muyodi.

Concerned by the escalating situation, their daughter intervened and persuaded their mother to leave the bedroom.

Muyodi, along with her four daughters moved to the sitting room, leaving Okanya alone in the bedroom.

Shortly after, a gunshot rang out , followed by Okanya's cries for help. Rushing to the bedroom, the family found him lying in a pool of blood.

They called for help and neighbors quickly responded. Okanya was taken to Doctor Plus Hospital, but was later referred to Mbale Hospital for further management.

Police were notified of the incident and promptly visited the scene. Officers recovered a pistol with two magazines containing rounds of live ammunition and one cartridge from the bedroom.

Bukedi South Police spokesperson Moses Mugwe said preliminary investigations suggest the incident stemmed from domestic violence.

"If proven, this case institutes a felony, which is punishable under the law," Mugwe stated.

He emphasized the police's commitment to further investigate the matter, urging the public to always seek non-violent methods of conflict resolution.

The police condemned the act, calling on the public to report domestic violence cases promptly to prevent such tragedies.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the full details surrounding the incident.

Okanya remains under close medical care at Mbale Hospital.