Kenya: City Law Firm Contests Govt Mass Livestock Vaccination Exercise

Nairobi — A city law firm has challenged the government decision to conduct a mass livestock vaccination program in January next year, stating that livestock farmers were not consulted.

Through a letter addressed to the State Department of Livestock Development Principal Secretary, the law firm Dahir, Affey Associates said the unanimous decision was passed without a proper public participation exercise.

The firm noted that the State Department of Livestock Development should inform the public about the vaccination exercise, which will directly impact Kenya livestock farmers across the country.

"We express grave concern over the announced mass livestock vaccination program in January 2025.The unanimous decision to embark on a mass livestock vaccination without consultations and participation of the Kenyan livestock farmers," the statement read in part.

"The Kenyan Livestock Farmers who shall not only be directly affected by the hidden and unknown recurrent costs of the vaccination, but also face the related risks of pushing their livestock into what will permanently alter the genetic structure of their local breeds with far reaching health consequences," it added.

The vaccination exercise will see over 70 million livestock across the country vaccinated with an aim to combat transboundary diseases.

The immunization program also targets fighting global warming through reducing methane gas emissions by the Kenyan livestock in a bid to access the global market by meeting the required vaccination standards.

While at the Maa Cultural Festival in Samburu last month, President William Ruto announced that the government will launch a national livestock vaccination program in January to protect against various diseases.

He stated that the initiative will target 22 million cattle and 50 million goats and sheep, aimed at bolstering livestock health and securing access to international markets for Kenyan livestock products.