Liberia: Nimba Representative Kogar Slammed for Threats Against Ok FM Journalist

Monrovia — Nimba County Representative Samuel Kogar has come under fire for threatening OK FM talk show host Julius Jeh during a live broadcast, accusing him of inciting public discontent over the ongoing leadership crisis in the House of Representatives.

The management of OK FM has denounced Kogar's remarks, labeling them as an attack on press freedom and a clear attempt to intimidate one of Liberia's prominent journalists into self-censorship.

The altercation occurred live on air during Thursday's broadcast of the OK Afternoon Conversation. Rep. Kogar called into the show and accused Jeh of biased reporting, claiming the journalist's analysis was fueling public discontent against decisions taken by members of the House.

"Julius, the way you are producing the show, you're trying to incite Liberians against the government. You, as a journalist, whatsoever happens, present it to the citizens and let them make a determination. You are inciting the public against the decision we took," Kogar said.

Kogar further warned Jeh and OK FM of potential consequences. "If you continue with publicity that undermines or brings the House into public disrepute, your management can be invited by the House. Do you know that? You are biased, and you must stop," the lawmaker added.

In a strongly worded statement, OK FM condemned Kogar's comments as a blatant threat to press freedom and called on him to cease such behavior. The station defended Julius Jeh's analysis, emphasizing that it adhered to journalistic ethics and was not meant to unfairly target the House of Representatives.

"The actions of lawmakers themselves have already brought what is supposed to be an honorable institution into immense public disrepute," the management stated. "Julius Jeh's analysis was factual, professional, and met all the standards of ethical journalism."

OK FM expressed alarm over Kogar's threats, noting Liberia's fragile security environment and the dangers such rhetoric poses to the safety of journalists and media freedom.

The station also took issue with Rep. Kogar's suggestion that the program's coverage could be compared to media rhetoric during the Rwandan genocide. OK FM called the comparison "irresponsible and baseless," stressing that its broadcasts aim to foster constructive discourse, not incite division or violence.

OK FM urged international partners and civil society organizations to take note of Rep. Kogar's actions and hold him accountable for any attempts to undermine free speech.

"There is no room for threats against journalists in a democracy," the station asserted. "We strongly warn Rep. Kogar to desist from intimidating Julius Jeh and other media professionals who are committed to transparency and democratic growth in Liberia."

Despite the threats, OK FM reaffirmed its commitment to unbiased reporting, vowing to continue serving as a watchdog for Liberia's democracy.