Kenya: Radio Tops Family Planning Information Sources in Kenya

Nairobi — Radio remains the leading source of family planning information in Kenya, far surpassing mobile messaging and internet platforms, a new report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) and the Communications Authority reveals.

The report shows 89.2 percent of individuals access family planning information through radio, with male usage at 68.5 percent and female usage at 30.7 percent.

In contrast, mobile messaging was least used, with 14.6 percent of males and 7.2 percent of females relying on it, while internet usage stood at 38.5 percent for males and 15.9 percent for females.

Rural residents exhibited higher reliance on radio than their urban counterparts, with Machakos leading in male access at 96.5%, and Siaya recording the highest female access at 40.7 percent.

Nationally, 9 in 10 men and 8 in 10 women tune in to radio, underscoring its critical role in disseminating family planning information.