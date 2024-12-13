Kenya: Radio Tops Family Planning Information Sources in Kenya

13 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Radio remains the leading source of family planning information in Kenya, far surpassing mobile messaging and internet platforms, a new report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) and the Communications Authority reveals.

The report shows 89.2 percent of individuals access family planning information through radio, with male usage at 68.5 percent and female usage at 30.7 percent.

In contrast, mobile messaging was least used, with 14.6 percent of males and 7.2 percent of females relying on it, while internet usage stood at 38.5 percent for males and 15.9 percent for females.

Rural residents exhibited higher reliance on radio than their urban counterparts, with Machakos leading in male access at 96.5%, and Siaya recording the highest female access at 40.7 percent.

Nationally, 9 in 10 men and 8 in 10 women tune in to radio, underscoring its critical role in disseminating family planning information.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.