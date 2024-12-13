Southern Africa: Live Coverage - President Mnangagwa in Botswana to Meet SADC Secretariat

10.30 - President Mnangagwa has arrived in Botswana for his maiden visit to the SADC Secretariat Headquarters as Chairman of the regional bloc.

He was welcomed by Botswana Minister of Foreign Affairs Phenyo Butale, Botswana Ambassador to Zimbabwe Ms Sarah Molosiwa and Zimbabwean Ambassador to Botswana Henry Mukonoweshuro.

10.33 - During his tenure, the President will push the realisation of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP 2020-2030) and SADC Vision 2050.

The two strategic plans seek to further deepen Southern Africa's regional integration and foster development.

They are premised on three interrelated pillars; Industrial Development and Market Integration; Infrastructure Development in support of Regional Integration; and Social and Human Capital Development.

10.37 - The President was also welcomed by a military guard of honour under a cloudy sky. He is now proceeding for a briefing at a local hotel before the commencement of his itinerary which will see him meeting the SADC Secretariate management and staff. As Chair, the President will also be handed over the recently acquired SADC Secretariat Headquarters building before presiding over a ground-breaking ceremony of the SADC Regional Logistics Depot.

10.53 - During their tenure, SADC Chairpersons traditionally visit the Secretariat to engage with management and address staff, as well as get an appreciation of day to day operations. Accompanying President Mnangagwa during his itinerary will be Botswana's President Duma Gideon Boko, as the host leader.

10.56 - What SADC Chairpersons do on maiden SADC Secretariat visit

- Welcomed at SADC House by Executive Secretary Mr Elias Magosi, supported by the SADC Secretariat Management and the SADC Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to the Republic of Botswana and SADC

- ushered by the SADC Executive Secretary to sign the guest book

- ushered to the Julius Nyerere SADC Library to appreciate the SADC History Collection

- Photo Session in the SADC Secretariat reception area with SADC Ambassadors based in the Republic of Botswana

- SADC Chair Unveils the Visiting Placard

- Photo Session in front of the SADC Secretariat building

- SADC Chair and Chairperson of the Council of Ministers meet with regional bloc's Management team

- Briefing on the mandate, functions and structure of the SADC Secretariat

- Briefing on Priorities of SADC, and Overall Status of Regional Integration in SADC