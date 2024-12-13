Uganda: Kampala's Festive Rush - Traders and Shoppers Navigate Financial Strain

As Christmas approaches, the bustling streets of Kampala, particularly in the Kikuubo area, are adorned with festive decorations and goods, creating an atmosphere of celebration.

Traders have stocked their stores with Christmas decorations, clothes, and other festive essentials, hoping to attract customers eager to prepare for the season.

However, despite the vibrant displays and end-of-year rush, traders report that the number of shoppers remains lower than expected.

Many attribute this to the ongoing financial strain that has left consumers cautious about spending. While the pace of purchases has been steady, it falls short of the usual holiday frenzy.

"This year, people are holding back more than usual. Customers are coming, but their purchasing power is visibly limited," noted a vendor in Kikuubo.

The Chairperson of the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), Thadeus Musoke, expressed concern over the subdued activity, urging both traders and shoppers to exercise caution during this busy period.

He advised traders to resist the temptation to hike prices, warning that such actions could further alienate financially constrained customers.

"This is a time to build trust with buyers, not drive them away. Everyone is feeling the pinch, and we need to work together to ensure a successful festive season for all," Musoke said.

He also reminded shoppers to remain vigilant, as the crowded markets are often targeted by individuals seeking to exploit the holiday rush.